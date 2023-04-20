Review: The 2024 Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 S Has a Fresh Look & Still Packs a 603-HP V8

The 2024 Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 S has some new garnish all around and a revised interior.

Recently, Mercedes-Benz flew us out to Atlanta, Georgia to embark on a good-old Southern road trip driving vehicles like the 2024 Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 S. There were other versions of the GLE that we sampled, but the AMG is definitely the highlight of the bunch. Our journey takes us from the heart of Atlanta through the Great Smoky Mountains along the iconic Blue Ridge Parkway. From there, we would continue through the scenic mountains, heading to our final destination in Charlotte, North Carolina. It was a three-day driving trip, and I enjoyed every mile.

Mercedes-Benz went through a lot of trouble putting this trip together, despite the fact that, strictly speaking, we’re just talking about a refresh here. With the AMG, the updates are purely physical. The updated SUV gets a new grille design, with updated headlights, fascia and taillights. The rest of the updates revolve around the interior, which sports two new 12.3-inch screens. With those screens, there are a few updates with the infotainment system, and the interface.

The new screens are easy to read, and a lot easier to use than the previous setup. There still is an annoying touchpad, but you can touch the screen if you wish. Steering wheel controls seem to be easier to use as well.

One final note about the improvements: Mercedes-Benz states that the trailer towing tech has been improved in many of their SUVs.

Driving the revamped GLE

That’s about it, but that’s okay with me! I got to play in a 603 horsepower, twin-turbocharged V8 that makes 627 lb-ft of torque. I find most AMGs fascinating. Not because of their ridiculous power, which is legendary. It’s because of their dual personalities. Many AMGs can be driven around all day, happy as a clam, and feel somewhat serene. Then, when the evil thoughts are transmitted to the right foot, everything changes.

The variable-torque all-wheel drive can shift up to 100% of the power to the rear wheels, instantly. In addition, the adaptable, adjustable suspension system somehow kept the machine stable, despite my ham-fisted driving style. Also, the massive 16.5-inch front brake rotors with six-piston calipers have the stopping power to remove your incisors.

Despite the 9-speed transmission being a conventional automatic (rather than a dual-clutch setup), it bangs off shifts remarkably fast. You can belt around corners, with physics-defying grip, while playing with the paddle shifters. The war-cry of the V8 is intoxicating, and you want to play harder each time it bellows. Very few crossover SUVs can provide such pleasure on a mountain highway.

Sure, I am still partial to the larger Mercedes-Benz GLS. But I have to say, this and every version of the GLE is remarkable to drive. If you don’t necessarily need the 603 horsepower (no one really does, but it’s still fun to have), we’ll have some more seat time with the plug-in hybrid model in the next few weeks.

Check out my walkaround and driving review video below: