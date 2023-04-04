2024 Mercedes-Benz GLS Brings a Host of Subtle Updates: Here’s What’s Changed!

Much like the smaller models in Mercedes-Benz’s SUV lineup, the 2024 GLS gets a refresh with a host of noteworthy updates .

. The automaker’s latest updates include styling changes, as well as inrterior and feature updates.

Two standard models are available — the GLS 450 and 580 — while the Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 and the Mercedes-AMG GLS 63 round out the 2024 model year range.

The updated 2024 Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class will arrive at dealers later this year.

Mercedes’ smaller SUVs saw significant updates, and now it’s time for the big daddy.

After revamping the GLE, GLC, GLA and GLB, it’s time for the biggest SUV in the German automaker’s lineup to get some noteworthy updates. Mercedes-Benz announced those changes Monday, previewing updates for the entire lineup including the standard models, as well as the Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 and the Mercedes-AMG GLS 63.

Similarly to what we saw with other models, the 2024 GLS-Class sees an exterior refresh, updated interior details and powertrain updates for some models. Fundamentally, all models still have the same engine choices, ranging from a 3.0-liter inline-six to a 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V8. Horsepower naturally differs based on which model you buy.

Diving into the changes, let’s take a look at each GLS model in turn to get a better idea of what exactly Mercedes-Benz has changed for the upcoming 2024 model year. Although pricing isn’t available yet, updated 2024 models will arrive at dealers later this year.

2024 Mercedes-Benz GLS 450 and GLS 580

If you’ve followed the model vernacular over the past few years, then rest assured you’ll still choose from the same models for 2024. The Mercedes-Benz GLS 450 kicks off the range, with a 3.0-liter engine putting out 375 horsepower and 369 lb-ft of torque. That is a slight 13-horsepower bump from 2023 models, while the torque figure remains the same. The 48-volt system still adds in an overboost facility like before, adding in 20 horsepower and 148 lb-ft of torque for brief periods, like when you’re accelerating from a stop.

The 2024 Mercedes-Benz GLS 580, for its part, still packs a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8. This model also gets a healthy power bump to 510 horsepower (up from 483) and 538 lb-ft of torque (up from 516). Its mild hybrid system adds in 21 horsepower an 184 lb-ft of torque for a short time. While the GLS 450 can tackle the 0-60 sprint in 5.8 seconds, the GLS 580 will do it in 4.7 seconds, according to Mercedes’ estimates.

While the four-bar radiator grille and new LED lights showcase the GLS’ exterior changes, there’s more happening on the inside. The AMG sport steering wheel comes as standard equipment, while a High-Gloss Brown Linden Wood trim is now part of the interior palette. The Manufaktur Piano Lacquer Flowing Lines, previously only available on the Maybach GLS, is now available on the standard models as well.

The GLS gets new Twilight Blue Metallic and Alpine Grey non-metallic paint colors, as well ass two 100-watt USB ports on the rear of the center console. On the features front, you still get the MBUX infotainment system, with an off-road mode and a standard 360-degree camera with a transparent hood function.

Mercedes-AMG GLS 63: Same power, more standard equipment

If you’re gunning for the high-performance AMG model, you’ll also get a wide range of styling and interior updates from the 2023 and earlier model. Under the hood, there’s still a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 with a mild hybrid setup, 603 horsepower and 627 lb-ft of torque. That plus the 21 extra horsepower and 184 lb-ft of torque from the mild hybrid boost allows for a 4.1-second 0-60 time, according to Mercedes-Benz.

On the performance front, the standard ‘Ride Control’ air suspension gets a software update, as does the traction control and electronically controlled rear differential.

Inside, the AMG model gets two upholstery colors in Bahia Brown/Black or Macchiato Beige/Black. Linden wood is also available here, as is are the ‘Flowing Lines’ from the Maybach. The standard equipment list also grows longer for the AMG, including a panoramic sunroof, heated and ventilated front seats, adaptive high-beam assist, a Burmester surround sound system, a 360-degree camera and wireless phone charging. An AMG performance exhaust system is also a standard feature.

Like the standard GLS, the AMG version gets an updated steering wheel with two side spokes, each housing a bank of capactive touch buttons.

The Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 gets huge optional wheels and diamond-quilted leather

As far as luxury SUVs go, the Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 throws pretty much everything you can imagine into the mix. Now, though, the 2024 models add in a few special touches just to make it feel that much more luxurious. Changes include exterior styling once more, as well as new ambient lighting and diamond-quilted, perforated leather (finished in Crystal White here).

At its heart, the Maybach still gets a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8, putting out 550 horsepower and 538 lb-ft of torque. Like the AMG, those figures are the same as before — not that people are buying this larger-than-life SUV for its 0-60 times. That said, it will still get up and go in 4.7 seconds, which isn’t bad for its three-and-a-bit ton curb weight.