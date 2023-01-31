The skin-deep changes are subtle, but the real change for the 2024 GLE comes in plug-in hybrid form.

Mercedes-Benz may be hyping up its electric models (eventually shifting over entirely and dropping its ‘EQ’ branding), but that doesn’t mean it’s leaving its conventional model range out in the cold. The 2024 Mercedes-Benz GLE brings some mid-cycle changes to the mix, including updated front and rear styling as well as fresh tech, as is the way with most refreshes. The three standard gas-powered models (GLE 350, 450 and 580) remain, as does the AMG line comprising the GLE 53 and 63 S. But one of the most notable changes is the addition of a new GLE 400e plug-in hybrid.

On the entry-level side of the spectrum, you get the same amount of power as before. The 2024 Mercedes-Benz GLE 350 manages 255 horsepower and 295 lb-ft of torque from a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder. The 400e uses that same engine as a base but adds in a 124-horsepower electric motor for good measure. That brings the total output for the PHEV model to 381 horsepower and 479 lb-ft of torque. 0-60 comes up in 5.8 seconds, which puts it right between the GLE 450 and 580 in terms of straight-line performance.

Unlike most plug-in hybrids, the Mercedes-Benz GLE 400e also allows DC fast charging with the optional charging system. The automaker did not disclose the PHEV’s battery capacity, all-electric driving range or charging rates. However, you will at least be able to charge it more quickly than the standard system’s 11-kW Level 2 capability.

Extra power and torque for some models

Stepping up from the entry-level GLE 350, the GLE 450 does get a slight power increase from last year. The 3.0-liter inline-six engine now puts out 375 horsepower (up 13 hp), while the 369 lb-ft torque figure remains the same. The GLE 580 also gets a bump to its 4.0-liter turbocharged V8, up to 510 horsepower and 538 lb-ft.

On the AMG side, the GLE 53 manages the same 429 horsepower as before, but you do get a fair amount more torque, at 413 lb-ft (up from 384 lb-ft). The result is a 0-60 time of just 4.9 seconds, rather than 5.2. Of course, if you really want some power you’ll have to spring for the Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 S, which still makes the same 603 horsepower and 627 lb-ft of torque as before.

The 2024 GLE gets some off-road and towing upgrades, as well

On the inside, the 2024 Mercedes-Benz GLE mainly brings a new steering wheel with touch-sensitive controls, but otherwise it’s broadly the same. Mercedes-AMG GLE 53 models get an augmented reality navigation system, memory seats, parking assist and heated/ventilated front leather seats. The GLE 63 S, for its part, gets an air purifier, perfume system and a head-up display.

However, you do have a few more options this year to consider. A Trailer Route Planner is available if you plan to tow. That system takes into account the physical dimensions of your trailer (defined through the Trailer menu when you hook up) and use the navigation system to navigate around any height, width or weight restrictions the vehicle can’t clear.

Mercedes also adds a Trailer Maneuvering Assist system, automatically regulating steering toward a defined point at a speed up to 3 mph and an uphill gradient up to 15 degrees. According to the automaker’s announcement, the system can negotiate a reverse maneuver up to 90 degrees toward a destination you select through the infotainment screen. You can use different cameras to monitor the process, and the GLE also maintains dynamic guidelines while the trailer’s moving. Mercedes says the driver must “briefly train” the system, but no markings on the trailer are necessary.

An Off-Road Engineering Package is available for the GLE 580 model. That adds in a skid plate and allows an extra 1.2 inches of ground clearance in combination with the air suspension. The off-road drive mode also displays pitch, roll and steering angle inputs, while the 360-degree camera also offers a “transparent hood” function.

2024 Mercedes-Benz GLE models will hit showrooms later this year.

Exact pricing is not available yet, but we should have more information (including PHEV specs) in the coming months.

Barring the extra features, here’s a more detailed idea of what you get with the GLE SUV: