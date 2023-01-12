Mercedes-Benz Plans to Drop Its “Redundant” EQ Badging on Its EVs by 2025: Report

Right now, Mercedes-Benz separates its EV models by its “EQ” branding.

As it’s pushed into the electric car market since 2016, the German automaker launched a host of models under a separate umbrella to the established, conventional ranges. Two of the latest examples include the EQS and EQE sedans, as well as their not-at-all-confusingly named SUV counterparts. Now that it’s pivoting toward exclusively selling EVs, however, Mercedes-Benz will reportedly drop the EQ naming scheme as soon as late 2024, according to Handelsblatt.

“We will adapt the positioning of the vehicles and thus also the use of the brand in line with the times,” said a company spokesperson, “but it is too early for details on this at the moment.”

To date, Mercedes launched the EQC SUV, a model that ultimately never made it to our shores. Beyond that, we’ve seen the EQS, EQS SUV, EQE, EQE SUV and the EQB crossover. What’s more, we know there’s an electric EQG (G-Class) on the way and the company will continue to launch electric models as it phases out its internal combustion lineup.

So, rather than have two distinct lineups, CEO Ola Källenius intends to simply electrify recognizable nameplates like the A/C/E/S-Class. We’ll have to wait and see exactly how Mercedes again realigns its names. It wasn’t too long ago (2014) that the brand did that with its “GL” SUV models — for example, renaming the M-Class to the GLE-Class — so it will be interesting to see how it navigates this latest transition.

