It’s Official: The Mercedes-Benz EQC Is Not Coming To The U.S. Market (News)

We’ve been waiting years for the EQC at this point, so I hope you weren’t holding out too much hope. (Photos: Mercedes-Benz)

The first Mercedes EV in the U.S. will be…the EQS sedan.

After Mercedes delayed the EQC launch here in the United States, something just felt a bit off. Sure, we’ve been dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic and supply chain issues sent automakers scrambling. But after all this time, we were still hoping the brand’s electric crossover would make its way here. Now, according to an Autoblog report, that’s not the case. The Mercedes-Benz EQC won’t make it to our shores after all, at least for the foreseeable future.

Mercedes’ original EQS concept looks awesomely futuristic, but the camouflaged production shots show a car that’s more down to Earth, like the S-Class.

“Following a comprehensive review of market developments, the EQC will not be offered in the United States for now,” a spokesperson told the site. It’s a head-scratching move, as crossovers are a red-hot market right now. Instead, as it turns out, the company will bring its EQS sedan over here. Had its crossover actually reached our shores, it would have fought its luxury rivals’ own electric offerings for sales. Namely, the Mercedes-Benz EQC would have taken on the Tesla Model X, Audi e-tron and Jaguar I-Pace, among others.

For now, the market for large electric sedans is a bit more open, with just the Tesla Model S and Porsche Taycan to worry about. Mercedes will ultimately face competition there as well, with its flagship EQS. As cars like the Lucid Air actually enter production, the field will grow over the coming years. With Mercedes’ current trajectory we should see more on the EQS this year, including an actual launch as a 2022 model.