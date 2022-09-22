Video: The 2022 Mecedes-Benz EQB Is a Really Good Car with One Big Issue!

Image: TFLcar

The all-electric 2022 Mercedes-Benz EQB has a lot to offer…but Roman wants more.

One of the benefits of being all-electric is that, despite the footprint, the 2022 Mercedes-Benz EQB has room for up to seven. There is no need for making space for things like a gas tank, or an engine/transmission combination. Unfortunately for Roman, being that this IS based on the production GLB, it has a hood, and that space is needed for components. You see, he likes ‘f-runks’ or front-trunks, like some other EVs offer.

That aside, the 2022 Mercedes-Benz EQB is setup to become one of the more popular EVs they sell in this country. It ticks all the right boxes for U.S. consumers that are thinking about EVs. Simply put, it’s a luxurious SUV with a big battery – and that’s what they want. This 2022 Mercedes-Benz EQB is the 350 with dual motors. It makes a combined 288 horsepower and 324 lb-ft of torque. The EQB 300 4MATIC makes 225 hp.

Roman’s tester seems to have a range of about 200 miles

The EQB is fitted with a high energy density lithium-ion battery. It has a maximum voltage of 420V. With a nominal capacity of around 190 Ah, has a usable energy content of 66.5-kWh. With a charge rate of 100-kW, it’s not the fastest – but it’s still decent.

The model he is testing does not come with the third-row, but it is an option.

“With the new EQB we have designed an iconic electric SUV which incorporates the box forms of our off-roaders and projects them into the future. Its significant silhouette is combined with futuristic elements such as the black panel front to create the extraordinary look of this vehicle.” Gorden Wagener, Chief Design Officer of the Daimler Group.

According to the automaker, the 2022 EQB 300 4MATIC will start from $54,500. A less-expensive front-wheel drive (FWD) option will come along later. On top of that, a long-range version is planned as well. Production begins this fall.