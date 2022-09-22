The 2023 Nissan Altima Arrives with Styling Tweaks and a Higher Asking Price: Here’s What It Costs

The Nissan Altima gets a revamped front end, new wheel options and exterior color options for the 2023 model year.

Pricing has also increased, with the base Altima S starting at $26,385, rising to $36,085 for the SR VC-Turbo.

A larger 12.3-inch touchscreen with navigation, wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, wireless phone charging and a Wi-Fi hotspot is available throughout most of the range.

The refreshed Altima also gets more standard safety features that were previously optional, including automatic high-beams, blind spot monitoring and lane departure warning.

Nissan’s updated 2023 Altima is on sale now.

With the Maxima’s departure, the 2023 Nissan Altima will be the flagship sedan in the brand’s lineup for the foreseeable future. So, it’s only fitting the car gets a fresh look, as well as a wider-ranging feature set that it does indeed see for the new model year. Apart from the more pronounced grille, the Altima gets Nissan’s updated logo that the automaker has been rolling out across its lineup over the past couple years.

The 2023 Nissan Altima trim walk remains the same, but the prices don’t.

Fundamentally, Nissan’s midsize sedan still offers most of the same feature set its predecessor. You do get two new paint colors to choose from, though, including Gray Sky Pearl and Garnet Pearl metallic hues. Four new wheel options are also on tap, ranging from 17 inches on the base models to 19 inches on higher-end trims, like this SR VC-Turbo shown above.

Standard safety kit is a bit more plentiful for the 2023 Nissan Altima than before. Now baked into the Nissan Safety Shield 360 suite, every Altima gets standard automatic high-beams, lane departure warning, blind-spot monitoring, rear automatic emergency braking and rear cross-traffic alert. Before, all of those systems came as optional equipment. The automaker’s ProPilot Assist semi-autonomous driver assistance suite still comes standard on the luxury minded SL. If you opt for an Altima SV or SR instead, you can still get it as an option.

One other new feature for 2023 is a larger, 12.3-inch infotainment screen. That’s currently the largest among these mainstream midsize sedans, but an 8.0-inch unit still comes standard on the base S. The larger brings sharper graphics, and also incorporates wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto support, onboard navigation, wireless charging and a Wi-Fi hotspot. You’ll get the new screen as standard fare on SL and SR VC-Turbo, while it’s an option on SV or the naturally aspirated SR.

Powertrain options remain the same

As before, the 2023 Nissan Altima uses a 188-horsepower, 2.5-liter engine as its standard propulsion. That pairs up to a continuously variable transmission (CVT) and front- or all-wheel drive. The only way to get the 2.0-liter variable compression turbo engine with 248 horsepower is to spring for the SR. The SR VC-Turbo is front-wheel drive only, but it works out the most expensive of the bunch thanks to that extra grunt.

2023 Nissan Altima trim walk

Here’s a breakdown of pricing by trim level (including Nissan’s $1,095 destination):