The 2022 Nissan Rogue Brings In New 1.5-Liter VC-Turbo, Drops Old Four-Cylinder: News

The 2022 Nissan Rogue is getting a new engine. (Images: Nissan)

The old four-cylinder is out for the 2022 Nissan Rogue.

Nissan’s best-selling crossover just saw a redesign for the 2021 model year, so this version won’t look any different. The headline feature here is the new 1.5-liter turbocharged variable-compression engine, which finally retires the old 2.5-liter four-pot that carried over from the old Rogue.







Despite losing one cylinder — yep, it’s a three-banger — the VC-Turbo is more powerful and torquier. Instead of the old unit’s 181 horsepower, this new engine manages 201 horsepower and 225 lb-ft of torque to boot (up from 181 lb-ft). A new transmission is in the mix for the 2022 Nissan Rogue as well, though it is still a CVT. The next-generation “Xtronic” unit offers a 17% wider gear ratio coverage and 32% lower friction, which Nissan says makes the crossover more responsive and more fuel efficient at the same time.

Against the 2021 model’s fuel economy, the updated powertrain for 2022 ups the combined rating on front-wheel drive models to 33 MPG — a 3 MPG improvement. Official EPA ratings for city and highway MPG have yet to be published, though. Even with its redesign, the Rogue was no barnstormer, managing the 0-60 in just over 8 seconds. This more potent powertrain will likely bring it closer to the mid-7-second range, in contention with the turbocharged Honda CR-V.

New year, new pricing

The updated Rogue should go on sale this winter. Thanks to the new engine, expect a price increase (though not an exorbitant one) ranging from $650 for the FWD models, to $750 for all-wheel drive variants.