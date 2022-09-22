Video: Finally! The 2023 Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV is a New 3-Row Competitor to the Tesla Model X & Rivian R1S!

Roman gives us his top three likes and dislikes of the all-new, all-electric 2023 Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV.

Based on the EQS Sedan, the 2023 Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV sits on the same platform, with the same wheelbase and many similar measurements externally. It’s when you look internally (and at the overall design) that things significantly change. One way to look at the 2023 Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV is that it is the equivalent of an S-Class SUV that’s all-electric.

Starting at $104,400, the EQS SUV can easily surpass the $120,000 mark. Those prices exclude $1,150 destination and delivery charge. There are three trims including the Premium, Exclusive and Pinnacle. Roman is testing the EQS 580, which is at the top of the range. That is, if you don’t count the Maybach version that’s coming soon. His tester comes with nearly every feature, including the massive Hyperscreen and dual panoramic sunroofs. That MBUX Hyperscreen has three displays which are integrated under a single 56-inch curved glass surface.

Roman says this 500+ horsepower EV can achieve up to 285 miles with a 108-kWh battery. The two-wheel drive version can get 300 miles on a charge.

Technical data for the 2023 Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV

EQS 450+ EQS 580 4MATIC Drive system layout Rear-wheel drive (Single synchronous motor) All-wheel drive (Dual motor) Output 355 hp 536 hp Torque 419 lb-ft 633 lb-ft On-board charger (standard) 9.6 kW 9.6 kW AC charging time (three-phase, 9.6kW) 11.25 hours 11.25 hours DC charging capacity 200 kW 200 kW DC charging time at fast charging station (10-80%) 31 minutes 31 minutes Length/width/height 201.8/77.1/67.6 inches 201.8/77.1/67.6 inches Turning circle (with rear-axle steering 36 feet 36 feet Cargo capacity (5-seat/7-seat layout) Up to 74.2/71.3 cubic feet Up to 74.2/71.3 cubic feet

What are the top three things Roman likes and dislikes about the EQS SUV?

He likes the interior lighting, especially the fact that it is customizable.

The dual panoramic sunroof is a big hit with Roman too.

Mercedes-Benz fitted soft pillows to the headrests, and Roman adores them.

Roman is not a fan of the haptic controls. They may be too complicated for an old man.

The seat controls used to be actuated and moved with your touch. Now, they are stuck in place and touch sensitive. The heating and cooling system is vexing for him as well.

Finally, he’s not too keen on the physical design of the vehicle. It looks a tad bloated to him.

Roman take us through a detailed tour through the EQS SUV, and he certainly gives you his opinion on its design. Check it out below!