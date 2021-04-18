Here’s Your First Look At The All-Electric EQB: More On The U.S. Launch Coming Later This Year

A few days after its teaser,r the 2022 Mercedes-Benz EQB debuts just before Auto Shanghai 2021 opens its doors. (Images: Mercedes-Benz)

There’s another new EV on the block — meet the EQB.

Similar to the three-row GLB, this three-row electric crossover continues Mercedes’ rollout of new EV models behind the EQC, EQA and EQS. This model is launching in China this year, hence why the reveal is taking place at Auto Shanghai 2021, but the model will launch in Europe thereafter. As for U.S. buyers, we should see the automaker’s first EV crossover on our shores sometime in 2022.

For now, Mercedes is keeping American-market specs close to the vest. We should know more about what we have in store later in the year, but consider this a bit of a sneak peek. At 184.4 inches long, it’s ever so slightly longer than the conventional GLB. Not enough that you’d notice — these two are as similar as you’d expect when it comes to their physical dimensions. Crucially, the crossover is one of the smallest Mercedes makes that accommodates a third row (though it will be an option, so you can stick with a traditional five-seat layout if you want). With a cargo capacity of 60 cubic feet, the EQB aims to be as practical a family proposition as its gas-powered counterpart.

Performance specs

As for performance, bear in mind the specs Mercedes did provide on the EQB are subject to change. For the European market, at least, Mercedes’ next crossover is getting a battery pack with 66.5 kWh of usable capacity. Chinese customers will get an AMG Line variant with 288 horsepower, while Europeans will get front and all-wheel drive variants with differing power levels. Some, the company says, will reach over 268 horsepower. On the WLTP cycle, the 2022 Mercedes-Benz EQB is slated to get 260 miles of total range, though official EPA figures will put that at least slightly lower. When it arrives here, we’d expect something in the 225 – 250 mile area, though we’ll have to wait for confirmation on that one. Performance should end up similar, if not identical, in the U.S. to what’s ultimately available in Europe.

You’ll be able to tell the 2022 Mercedes-Benz EQB apart from its gas-powered twin, mainly by way of the smooth grille and bespoke wheels. Bi-color and tri-color wheels will be available up to 20 inches, though it’s unclear how much the larger units will cost. Pricing information, as well as more U.S.-specific details, will be available sometime prior to the car’s launch next year.