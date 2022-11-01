The 2023 Mercedes-Benz EQE Sedan Kicks Off at Just Over $75,000: Here Are the Details

Pricing for the 2023 Mercedes-Benz EQE sedan is now available, with the brand's midsize electric sedan starting at $75,050.

(Images: Mercedes-Benz)

Prices top out around $93,000 for the fully equipped Mercedes-Benz EQE 500 4Matic.

We’ve been testing the full-size EQS sedan’s baby brother, the EQE 350 4Matic, this week. There’s been one specific number we’ve been missing throughout that process though, and that’s the price. Now, though, Mercedes-Benz announced official pricing for its midsize electric sedan, and it’s right about where we expected it to land. In fact, the rear-wheel drive 2023 EQE 350+ sedan will start off at $75,050, including Mercedes’ $1,150 destination fee.

Two other all-wheel drive variants are available: the EQE 350 4Matic and the EQE 500 4Matic. Pricing will vary depending on which of three trims you choose: the base Premium, Exclusive or Pinnacle. All three powertrains are available across the three trims, so you can hone-in on the specific combination you want depending on your feature preferences and budget.

As standard, the Premium models get Mercedes’ next-gen MBUX infotainment system with navigation, wireless phone charging, a power tilt/sliding panoramic sunroof, a Burmester stereo system, 64-color ambient lighting, wireless phone charging and rear-wheel steering. On the driving tech front, you also get blind spot assist, active lane keeping assist and active brake assist as standard fare.

Stepping up to the Exclusive trim levels adds more semi-autonomous driver aids by way of the driver assistance package. At the top end, the Pinnacle brings in features like a 100-watt USB charging package, “active” ambient lighting, four-zone climate control and a head-up display.

EQE trim walk and pricing

Again, stepping up through the trim walk mainly adds some quality-of-life features. If you’re looking for the most bang for the buck, you may want to consider the Premium EQE 500 model, rather than the lesser Pinnacle version.

Premium trim: EQE 350+: $75,050 EQE 350 4Matic: $79,050 EQE 500 4Matic: $87,050



Exclusive trim: EQE 350+: $78,150 EQE 350 4Matic: $81,150 EQE 500 4Matic: $89,150



Pinnacle trim: EQE 350+: $81,650 EQE 350 4Matic: $84,650 EQE 500 4Matic: $92,650



