Lexus Isn’t Skipping the SEMA Party: Here’s What They’ve Brought for This Year’s Event

Lexus gets just a bit livelier for SEMA 2022, with something for the tuning and overlanding crowds.

The SEMA show is gearing up in Las Vegas, and some OEMs are showing off the fruits of their collaborations with aftermarket firms, with Lexus being no exception. Toyota’s luxury division has a whack of SUVs to show us, as well as an IS sports sedan souped up to the point that horsepower bursts from every pore. But, there’s a twist to that story that you may not be expecting.

First, though, let’s start with the larger end of the spectrum with one of Lexus’ newest models, the LX 600 SUV:

Lexus LX 600 Alpine Lifestyle Concept

There are actually two LX concepts at SEMA, but this Alpine Lifestyle Concept appeals to all the off-roaders out there. Sure, we can’t get the 300 Series Toyota Land Cruiser over here, but this one’s meant to show that its luxury-focused sibling still has the chops to be an adventure rig. To that end, Hiraku Co. gave this LX some practical overlanding enhancements.

Some Bridgestone KO2 all-terrains wrapped around 20-inch Vossen HF6-4 Hybrid anthracite wheels and a host of Dissent Offroad body armor kicks things off. To that, you also get a host of off-road lights from Rigid Industries, an aluminum rack system with Yeti GoBoxes, JAOS carbon fiber over fenders and a TrekBoxx Expedition System inside to store gear and offer some galley space.

LX 600 Urban Concept

As its name suggests, the second LX concept is decidedly more pavement-focused. The Urban Concept, instead, leans into the LX’s whole luxury motif with a few mods to change up the style. For example, this has an Artisan Spirits multi-piece body kit, as well as 24-inch(!) HRE 540 Series satin bronze wheels wrapped with Proxes ST III tires. Artisan Spirits also fitted their Black Label Titanium exhaust system, while the eight-piston Brembo brakes with 16.2-inch front discs is a more subtle tweak, given this SUV’s size.

Mind you, while it still packs the stock 3.5-liter twin-turbocharged V6 under the hood, beefier brakes definitely doesn’t hurt when you’re carting around this much mass.

GX 460 Overland Concept

Among all the concepts here, this Lexus GX 460 Overland Concept is the only rig still packing a V8 engine. To that, Cruiser Outfitters installs a host of off-road upgrades. From Old Man Emu BP-51 suspension to a CBI Offroad Covert bumper and underbody armor, a Warn 9.5XP winch, Rigid lighting and Toyo Open Country MT tires wrapped around 18-inch Lexus OEM wheels, this concept brings a ton of upgrades that make this a hugely capable rig in the bush. That’s to say nothing of the pearlescent paint scheme.

RX 500h F Sport Performance AWD

Despite the name, Lexus’ new RX 500h uses a 2.4-liter turbo engine mated to a high-torque electric motor. The automaker makes no mention of performance upgrades, leading me to believe we’re still talking about a total output in the 366-horsepower range. What they did bring to the table, though, is a matte violet wrap and 22-inch Homura wheels from Rays Engineering. Fitted on those wheels are Michelin Pilot Sport 4S tires, which are a bit more fitting for the most potent RX. That said, this relatively humble crossover has nothing on the jumped-up IS Lexus brought to this year’s SEMA show.

DSport IS 600+ Project Build

Last but most certainly not least, we have the “most aggressive performance-focused project car” Lexus has ever debuted at SEMA. Those are the automaker’s words, but this car’s 600 horsepower output does lend a heap of perspective to that statement. Under the hood is not, as you’d expect, the 5.0-liter V8 from the IS 500 F Performance. Instead, this build starts with a boosted version of the brand’s V35A “Dynamic Force” 3.5-liter V6 borrowed from the LS 500, using a pair of billet compressor wheel turbochargers.

This is a track-focused beast, and you can tell that from all the aero elements to the 19-inch Volk Racing wheels, staggered Michelin Pilot Sport 4S tires and carbon ceramic brakes straight from the RC F. Once again, Artisan Spirits supplies the over fender body kit, while the carbon fiber hood and trunk come from Seibon. This car also has a KW Suspension height-adjustable coilover system.

Inside, the stripped-out IS 600+ concept gets a 6-speed sequential transmission with paddle shifters, a custom four-point roll bar and Sparco seats and harnesses.

Lexus isn’t the only one bringing out crazy builds either: Check out Toyota’s displays at this year’s show like the new Tundra Trailhunter (that will be headed to production)!