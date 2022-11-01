SEMA 2022: This Volkswagen Jetta GLI Performance Concept Brings Some Serious Flair with 350 HP and a Widebody Kit

Volkswagen reveals the Jetta GLI Performance Concept at the 2022 SEMA Show, and it’s seriously powerful.

Since 1984’s first Jetta, builds like the Jettal GLI Performance Concept tend to cause a buzz in the tuner community.

Based on the 2022 Jetta GLI Autobahn with a 6-speed manual transmission, the Volkswagen Jetta GLI Performance Concept features a 350 horsepower EA88 Gen 3 engine. Performance tuner Racing Line added their IS38 turbo, helping to boost the car’s output to 372 lb-ft of torque. Volkswagen, for their part, added an R600 carbon fiber cold air intake and performance intercooler, and an oil management thermal management of the motor’s oil. To handle the extra power, this build also features a beefed-up clutch.

The features list hardly stops with the powertrain, either. VW also added a six-piston forged caliper big brake kit with 15.0-in diameter carbon-ceramic discs. Racing Line brought in its TrackSport coil-over suspension kit. As the name suggests, this concept is built for the track, but can also handle street duty with 2.4 inches of adjustability.

Each of the front and rear fenders is 0.8 inches wider and features backside vents. Front air intakes are complimented by a custom front bumper. A modified rear bumper accentuates the large, dual exhaust outlet pipes you’d expect from a performance concept. Huge side skirts hang down low, accentuating the lower ride height. Custom Aerodisc wheels finish the look, along with a custom hexagon-themed matte black vinyl wrap on top of the Jetta’s Kings Red Metallic paint.

“The Jetta GLI concept was an opportunity for our team to draw from our passion for motorsports and create a vision that is even more expressive and exciting than the

production vehicle already is. The wide body design gives this GLI concept the stance that every enthusiast dreams of and the graphic treatment underlines its more aggressive nature, while incorporating classic GLI elements.” Reto Brun, Senior Director Volkswagen Design Center California.

The interior has been updated with sport seats from Recaro, unique shifter knob, and a sports steering wheel. While there is little chance this Jetta will see production, look at the bright side: some bits and pieces could make it to future production. Like other OEMs, the folks at Volkswagen measure consumer reaction on their concepts. For example, a Jetta R with this level of horsepower would be pretty sweet for enthusiasts, wouldn’t it?

The Jetta GLI Performance concept is on display with other custom builds now through November 4th, 2022. In the VW booth, eight other concept vehicles are on display at this year’s SEMA event.



