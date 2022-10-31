Volkswagen Shows Off Basecamp Brothers, Accessorized ID.4 and GTI Models at SEMA

Volkswagen is one of a few OEMs hitting SEMA this year, and they’re bringing some concepts along to show everyone.

Most of what VW’s bringing to the table debuted today, though there is one more GLI-based concept coming on November 1. In the meantime, we get to check out fresh versions of the Basecamp concepts for both the Atlas and the Taos. In addition to that, the German automaker accessorized its ID.4 electric crossover, as well as the Golf GTI to make it a bit more of a go (mostly) anywhere road trip rig.

The Atlas Basecamp Camping/Taos Basecamp Active concepts

VW prominently features its Atlas SUV with the off-road-themed “Basecamp” concepts, but this time it’s bringing the smaller Taos along for the ride too. Starting with the Atlas, though, we have the Basecamp “Camping” Concept — as direct as you can get in illustrating this car’s intent. Naturally, you once again get the Fifteen52 wheels, off-road tires and appearance kit from previous Basecamps. This version also features an H&R suspension lift, though, as well as VW accessories including roof rack crossbars, a Thule roof basket, floor liners, a digital camera rearview mirror, LED floodlights and a portable air pump in the cargo area. We are talking about a camping concept here, so VW fittingly aired up a double-sized mattress on the back.

As for the Taos Basecamp Active Concept, you get a similar set of kit as the bigger Atlas. Fifteen52 wheels, off-road tires, H&R lift kit, crossbars, digital rearview camera, and decals all come with this package as well. Instead of the portable inflator in the back, though, this concept has a cargo divider to keep everything organized.

On the whole, these are certainly not as outlandish as some aftermarket SEMA builds can get. However, the USP here is that most of these features will ultimately be available in the accessories catalog, if they aren’t already there.

ID.4 Drone Command Concept

Volkswagen’s first electric crossover is now built here in the U.S., in Chattanooga, Tennessee. This Drone Command Concept is the automaker’s collaboration with the Tennessee Valley Authority, as part of a goal to operate a 100% electric sedan and SUV fleet by 2030. This 2023 ID.4 AWD Pro S is an example of how that could work in practice. A “Mobile Drone Response Vehicle”, as VW calls it, houses a drone in a custom storage area, as is field equipment like roadside emergency lighting and an onboard power station.

The ID.4 Drone Command Concept also gets 18-inch wheels and all-terrain tires, reworked suspension, floodlights to improve visibility around the vehicle and a colorful graphics package to boot.

GTI Accessories Concept and GLI Performance Concept (to come)

Much like the Basecamp package you can order for the Atlas, this GTI Accessories Concept is more of a showcase for stuff you can fit to your hot hatch now. An Oettinger body kit, 20-inch wheels and eight-piston front brake calipers with cross-drilled rotors are all available from Volkswagen. The accessorized GTI also gets a set of H&R coilovers and a color-coded rooftop box, to make this even more of a sporty traveling companion.

Speaking of the brand’s mid-range performance models, we should see a Jetta GLI performance concept tomorrow. We’ll have to wait and see exactly what that entails.