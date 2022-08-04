US-built 2023 Volkswagen ID.4 Starts Off at $38,790

Volkswagen kicked off American ID.4 production in Chattanooga, Tennessee in late July.

Localizing production helps make this year’s ID.4 cheaper to U.S. buyers, but it’s slightly more expensive than VW’s original $36,295 target (including destination).

There’s a new, lower-priced 62-kWh ID.4 ‘Standard’, which offers 208 miles of range.

The 2023 ID.4 will reach dealers this fall.

The Volkswagen ID.4 is currently one of the most affordable EVs on the market.

The brand’s most popular battery-electric model has already made its way to 190,000 customers globally since its 2021 launch. Now, VW has localized production for the US market, and the 2023 model now rings in a little bit less expensive than before. Take into account the $7,500 EV tax credit — which may be extended through new legislation making its way through Congress — and you could feasibly land a new ID.4 for right around $30,000.

As everything gets more expensive, you may expect a compromise to hit a more affordable price point with the ID.4. And you’d be right, since there’s a new entry-level trim with a smaller battery to lower the car’s barrier to entry.

The 2023 ID.4 Standard now starts off the range at $38,790 (including $1,295 destination) and comes with a 62-kWh battery pack. That pairs up to a single, rear-mounted synchronous motor making 201 horsepower. The expected range is 205 miles with this configuration, which is slightly less than the Nissan LEAF Plus and well behind the Ford Mustang Mach-E, Chevy Bolt EUV, Hyundai Ioniq 5 and forthcoming Nissan Ariya.

However, all of those cars (with the LEAF as an exception, for now) also bring a higher price tag. To get a bit closer to range parity with those cars, there’s still the ID.4 Pro as a step up from the Standard trim. That brings in the 82-kWh battery pack to which we’re accustomed, as well as a 275-mile range in rear-wheel drive configuration. The RWD ID.4 Pro starts at $43,790. Adding AWD bumps the price to $47,590.

As standard fare, the Standard includes a 12-inch infotainment display, 19-inch alloy wheels, keyless entry, dual zone climate control, LED lights, rain-sensing wipers and heated side mirrors.

The other two ID.4 trims add more letters and words to the mix

Stepping up the range, there’s now the ID.4 S and Pro S, with the latter also offering an AWD variant. Pricing for the S starts at $43,790, and adds in some more comfort features on top of the Standard and “base” Pro. That includes 12-way power seats, a heated steering wheel, panoramic roof, the ID.4’s signature “lightline” on the front, lighted badging, adaptive front lighting for the LED headlights and a power tailgate.

The Pro S, with the larger battery, starts at $48,790, while the AWD Pro S bumps that up to $52,590.

At the top end of the range, the ID.4 ‘S Plus’ replaces the Gradient package available on the first ID.4 models sold in the US market. That adds in a contrasting black roof, different 20-inch wheels to those on the S and Pro S, and more features still. Power-folding mirrors, silver roof rails, the “VW Sound” premium system, a 360-degree camera system, three-zone climate control and heated rear seats round out the Pro S Plus package.

The top-end 2023 Volkswagen ID.4 comes in at $51,490, while the AWD version is $55,290 before taxes (and tax incentives).