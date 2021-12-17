Review: The Hyundai IONIQ 5: The Affordable EV Industry Disrupter You’ve Been Waiting For

Tommy takes Hyundai’s game-changing EV crossover for a spin and ends up convinced that this EV is the best buy on the market right now.

Until the Tesla Cybertruck comes out, the new Hyundai IONIQ 5 may be the most futuristic EV on the road today. (Image: TFL Studios)

The all-new Hyundai Ioniq 5 EV hits way beyond its weight. In terms of style, ride, tech, and most importantly, cost, the Korean’s entry into the EV crossover market knocks out anything else available in its class. And by class we’re talking about Ford’s Mustang Mach-E, Volkswagen’s ID.4, and the Tesla Model Y. Based on spec’s alone, this comes as a surprise, since the Ioniq 5 doesn’t ‘win’ anything. It’s not the fastest or most powerful; 0-60 in 5.1 seconds from a 320hp powertrain. It doesn’t come with the best range; 256 miles for the dual-motor AWD version Tommy’s in here. But here’s why Tommy thinks these stats don’t matter.

Ioniq 5’s Iconic Ride

The everyday comfort, luxury, and supple ride of this Hyundai left Tommy most impressed. As he states, it’s on par with luxury S-Class Mercedes or luxury EVs that cost at least twice as much as the Ioniq 5. Put simply: this EV is purpose built as a spacious, comfortable, smooth, and quiet family hauler. It handles canyon-carving fine, fairly flies in on-ramp accelerations, and does it all very well.

Interior space is phenomenal, no doubt helped by Hyundai pushing the wheels to the farthest corners possible. This produces a wheelbase that’s supposedly longer than that of a Chevy Tahoe and makes the rear seats noticeably roomy.

Inside, two 12-inch screens make up the dash and that’s it. Nothing fancy, but it works and unlike the giant Tesla center-stack screen, the Hyundai’s dual screen is not there to induce a “Wow!” response.

Look at that! Actual buttons in an EV! They Hyundai IONIQ 5’s interior looks simple, feels luxurious. (Image: Hyundai)

Remarkable tech

The main party trick to the Ioniq 5 is Hyundai’s Smart Park system, which lets users roll the car into and out of tight parking spaces using the key fob. Another party trick: Hyundai’s V2L system. It’s a special adapter that lets you run a 120v plug out of the charging port to power laptops, tailgates, even charge other IONIQ 5s.

One feature that truly excites Tommy, the EV’s fast-charging peak of 235kW via an 800v fast-charging setup. With it, Hyundai claims the Ioniq 5 can go from a 10% battery charge to 80% charge in around 18 minutes. That’s more than twice as fast as a Telsa can handle. Of course, knowing that it can charge that fast doesn’t mean it ever will in the real world. The randomness of public super chargers not owned by Tesla make that 235kW peak charge a veritable unicorn—at least around our neck of the woods in Colorado.

In real life the car looks much smaller than it seems in pictures. [image: TFL]

The clincher: The Hyundai Ioniq 5 packs some killer value for what you get

Pricing is where Hyundai truly delivers the knockouts. The Standard model starts at $39,700 for RWD model with a range of 220 miles. The Long Range model starts at $43,650 for a RWD car and 303 miles of range. At the top of the line, the AWD model starts at $47,150 and comes with an EPA rated 256 miles of range.

Yes, these are still pricey for an EV, but don’t forget the tax credits (a total of $10,000 here in Colorado for Hyundais) and the biggest eye-popper: A 10-year/100,000 mile warranty on the vehicle and the battery. See for yourself why Tommy says everyone should put the IONIQ 5 at the top of their EV shopping list right now.