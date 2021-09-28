This Mercedes-Maybach S-Class Edition 100 Is An Ultra-Rare Model Celebrating A Century Of Luxury

You may think the Mercedes-Maybach S-Class can’t get more posh, but think again. (Images: Mercedes-Benz)

Meet an even rarer version of the exclusive Mercedes-Maybach S-Class: the Edition 100.

You’d expect the luxury staples to have a long, storied production run, and that’s exactly what Mercedes-Maybach is celebrating today. The company announced this aptly named S-Class “Edition 100” to mark its century-long run — first as an engine builder, then as a luxury car manufacturer. Now, this 100 unit-limited model, based on the Mercedes-Maybach S680, will kick off deliveries to affluent collectors in early 2022.

The 2022 Mercedes-Maybach S-Class Edition 100 sets itself apart mostly on styling, as the mechanical components remain more or less the same. The hand-painted Cirrus Silver and Nautical Blue theme immediately sets the car out in Maybach fashion, followed by the gray-hued wheels. Inside, the car gets a special Chrystal White and Silver Grey Pearl interior. Mercedes-Maybach also marks the Edition 100 with a unique logo inside and out, from the wheel center caps to the C-pillars, door sills and dashboard.

The Edition 100 still packs a V12

As for the powertrain, the 2022 Mercedes-Maybach S-Class Edition 100 packs a 6.0-liter, twin-turbocharged V12 — holding out as Mercedes’ last run in massive engines before it move into full-on electrified models. You still get 621 horsepower and 738 lb-ft of torque, powering all four wheels. While the engine is pretty much what you’d expect from a luxury limousine, the automaker did preview what’s coming at this year’s Munich Auto Show. The next generation could likely be an EQS-based, Maybach-branded SUV.

Pricing on this Mercedes-Maybach S-Class Edition 100 isn’t available just yet. That said, this is definitely a case of “if you have to ask”. The standard Maybach version of the S-Class starts at around $185,000 with a V8 engine. On that basis, expect this one to cost well north of $200,000. Still, that would be less than half the price of a Rolls-Royce Phantom, so it could be a bargain depending on how you slice it.