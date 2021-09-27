Ford Bronco Sport Mangled Nearly Beyond Recognition After 400-Foot Drop Down A Mountain

Black Bear Pass claimed another SUV this weekend.
As remarkably good a small off-roader as the Ford Bronco Sport is, this one met its fateful end this past weekend as its driver attempted Colorado’s Black Bear Pass. It’s not the first time we’ve seen it happen — this Jeep Wrangler is another prime example — and this Bronco Sport tumbled some 400 feet down the side of the mountain.
Fortunately, the driver survived, although she suffered serious injuries according to the San Miguel County Sheriff’s Office. Here’s what happened, per their report:
A word of warning on Black Bear Pass (and Colorado off-roading, generally)
The report goes on to identify the driver as a 23-year-old from out of state, as well as a 1-year-old dog that was also ejected from the vehicle. Medics tended to the woman on scene, and transported her to a local hospital to further treat her injuries. San Miguel Sheriff Bill Masters wished the driver a speedy recovery, as well as some words of warning to those drivers who head over Black Bear Pass:
We’ve filmed quite a few times on Black Bear Pass, and will back up that it can be a dangerous ordeal for anyone who’s inexperienced. Of course, anyone can make a mistake like missing the one-way sign. If you do plan on heading into this area, or going off-roading somewhere else in Colorado for that matter, it’s important to know as much as you can about the trail beforehand.
Despite the severity of the accident, the Bronco Sport’s passenger area did come out of the crash mostly intact. That’s pretty remarkable, considering even the engine was thrown clear of the car during the 400-foot drop. That gives me some pause to consider just how strong modern cars are built, and this sort of crash proves the baby Bronco’s worthiness of a Top Safety Pick+ rating from the IIHS.
These are the some of the most gut-wrenching accidents around, and I hope the Bronco Sport’s driver makes a full and speedy recovery.