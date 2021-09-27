Chevy Shows Production Corvette Z06 Photo Before It’s October 26 Debut: News

We’ve seen camouflaged shots of the new Z06 — but this shows off the final version a month before its official reveal. (Image: Chevrolet)

The 2023 Chevy Corvette Z06 is almost here, in all its high-strung glory.

Even with as much buzz as the original Corvette Stingray saw from every side, you know GM is hardly going to stop there. It’s always about the next big move toward performance, and next up for the C8 generation is the Z06. Chevrolet announced the full reveal is coming on October 26, but we’re getting a bit of a closer look just to keep our appetite (somewhat) sated.

So, what are we looking at here? The 2023 Chevy Corvette Z06 gets appropriately more aggressive on virtually every level, from aerodynamics to powertrain. Speaking of powertrain, we expect the new Z06 to come packing a 5.5-liter flat-plane-crank V8. How much horsepower it’s going to put out remains a mystery, though it should land north of 600 horsepower, if not inching closer to 650 or even more. Even better, we know the engine’s going to be a screamer, revving up to a 9,000 RPM redline.

As for standing the Z06 out from the pack, it sports a different front fascia to the standard Corvette Stingray. You also get more potent-looking air intakes from the regular C8, as well as a new rear spoiler. It’s not over the top by any stretch, but most enthusiasts should be able to pick it out of a crowd. What’s more, everyone should identify a Z06 when they hear it.

Fortunately, we’re only about three weeks removed from the reveal at this point. GM will lay out much more information on the 2023 Chevy Corvette Z06 in late October, so we won’t have to keep guessing at what’s coming. We’ll just have to keep guessing at what follows the Z06 — whether the next car down the pike is a ZR1 or the rumored 1,000 horsepower hybrid called the “Zora”.

Update: An earlier version of this post had October 23, though Chevy clearly noted it’s coming October 26. Apologies for the typo.