Chevrolet Confirms Corvette Z06 As A 2023 Model — Full Reveal Coming This Fall: News

The new Chevrolet Corvette C06 is almost upon us. (Images: General Motors)

We’re just on the two-year anniversary of the Corvette Stingray’s launch.

While the C8 Corvette Stingray kicked off a new era of Chevy’s mid-engined sports car, we’ve been waiting for the next chapter. Finally, on Monday GM officially confirmed what we’ve spotted testing several times throughout the past few months — the Corvette Z06 is almost here. In fact, the full debut is coming this fall, with availability to be announced at that date.

As far as exactly when Chevrolet will debut the Z06 this fall, we’ll have to wait for more information. The company did not release any additional specs, but they did publish a short clip showing off how the new hotter Corvette sounds. As you’d expect, the 5.5-liter flat-plane-crank V-8 sounds like a high-strung supercar should, if obviously not as raw as the C8.R racer which also uses that engine. In the Z06, we expect that powertrain to put out at least 600 horsepower and rev to a stratospheric 9,000 RPM.

Officially, GM just showed the new Corvette Z06 logo Monday. However, since we’ve seen the company testing prototypes for months we have a somewhat solid idea of what the production version will look like. More aggressive aerodynamic features are a virtual certainty, and some cars have tested with a center-mounted exhaust system. There’s still plenty about this car that’s still up in the air, but at least now we know we don’t have too much longer to find out.

Chevrolet also teased the new Corvette Z06 as a 2023 model, meaning we’ll most likely see the production version emerge around this time next year. While the brand goes toe-to-toe with supercars, it’s always priced the Z06 a bit closer to earth. As such, it should land somewhere around $85,000-$90,000 — at least before dealers get hold of them.