The 2022 Ford Mustang Mach-E Pricing Just Went Up This Week: Here’s How Much It Moved

Ford recently sent out a dealer bulletin and updated their configurator to reflect the 2022 Mustang Mach-E’s new price walk. (Images: Ford)

Retail prices for the 2022 Ford Mustang Mach-E went up effective December 8.

Within the past week, a report emerged from CarsDirect and discussion has been ongoing on the Mach-E forums noting Ford’s intent (through a dealer bulletin) to increase pricing on the 2022 Mustang Mach-E. In some cases, that increase comes to $3,000 in certain configurations, while each trim level on its own commands a $1,000 to $2,000 price jump over the 2021 models. As of Thursday, the Mach-E’s configurator now reflects these changes, with the 2022 Ford Mustang Mach-E starting off at $44,995, including an $1,100 destination fee.

That’s for the base ‘Select’ trim, which gets a $1,000 bump in addition to the Premium trim, which comes next in the lineup. Beyond that, the California Route 1 and the performance GT are $2,000 more expensive, with the latter now starting at $63,095. That’s not all, though, as the Extended Range battery (where it’s an option) is another $1,000 more than it was for 2021. The GT Performance Package also gets a $1,000 bump, adding $6,000 to the GT’s normal MSRP.

In 2021, that package was a $5,000 option, bringing the 0-60 time down to 3.5 seconds from 3.8 in the standard Mach-E GT.

2022 Ford Mustang Mach-E GT

If you want a Mach-E, you’re in for a wait

Heading into the new model year, Ford’s electric crossover is hardly the only car to see a price hike. That said, the $1,000 to $3,000 increase negates part of the benefit of the currently available $7,500 federal tax credit. What may sting more than the price for some people is the wait time, which the Blue Oval’s site lists between 20 and 28 weeks, depending on the model. Select and Califronia Route 1 models carry a slightly shorter wait, while Premium and GT models have that full 6+ month estimated delivery time for new orders.

Due to high demand over the past several months, Ford began converting some current 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E orders to the 2022 model year. However, this price change should only affect new orders from December 8th onward. So, if you want to buy a Ford Mustang Mach-E and aren’t already in the queue, be warned: You will have to shell out more thanks to the higher MSRPs from this point forward.