Volkswagen Is Building An Electric ID.California — Would You Want One If It Comes To The US?

The Volkswagen ID.Buzz (shown here in concept form) will get a #vanlife-focused ‘California’ variant. (Images: Volkswagen)

Folks have been clamoring for a Volkswagen California here in the States.

A few years ago, we had our latest chance to check out Volkswagen’s camper van (in California, no less) — despite the fact that the automaker has so far refused to actually sell it here. There might be some hope, though, as VW confirmed an electric ID.California during an electrification presentation Thursday. Assumedly based on the upcoming ID.Buzz, this all-electric California will go into production in Hanover, Germany, as that plant prepares to retool for full EV production.

Volkswagen didn’t say much else about it at this point, but putting the electric ID. moniker and its California van line together, this would be the most obvious result. The company did go into further detail about the direction its Hanover plant would go in the coming years:

“The Group’s currently most important forward-looking project will be set up in Hanover, where the first Artemis vehicle will be produced. Body manufacturing for a new Bentley model has also been confirmed. Another vehicle derivative, the ID. California, has likewise been approved for the site. In addition, Hanover will spearhead autonomous driving in the Group with the MOIA shuttles and the ID. BUZZ AD.”

VW’s doubling down on EVs

On the whole, the plant is just one part of Volkswagen Group’s electrification plan — one that has landed CEO Herbert Diess in hot water with German labor union leaders and politicians, after he suggested the company may engage in massive job cuts to compete with Tesla and other rivals as the EV market heats up. Diess will in fact keep most of his responsibilities and remain the Group’s CEO, and part of soothing the waters involves heavy investment in “e-mobility”.

In Thursday’s presentation, Volkswagen aims to hit 25% electric car sales by 2026, and it is investing 89 billion euros ($101 billion) to make it happen over the next five years.

All that said, will Volkswagen actually bring an ID.California to the United States? The ID.Buzz should arrive next year, so this may finally be our opportunity to get our hands on a version of VW’s forbidden fruit camper van. Based on the concept, it should have around 200 miles of range, according to an Electrek report.