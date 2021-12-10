Volvo Hit By Cyberattack, Some R&D Data Stolen That May Have An “Impact On The Company’s Operation”

Volvo is investigating a recent cyberattack. (Images: Volvo)

Volvo confirmed an illegal third-party data breach in a statement.

The Swedish automaker announced it had suffered a cybersecurity breach by an unidentified attacker. According to a statement Friday, the breach resulted in the theft of a “limited amount” of Volvo‘s R&D property.

“After detecting the unauthorized access, the company immediately implemented security countermeasures including steps to prevent further access to its property and notified relevant authorities.” While it did not specify the sensitivity of the stolen data, Volvo did notably say that “there may be an impact on the company’s operation.” At this point, though, it’s not clear what that impact could be.

Like many other automakers, Volvo is investing heavily into new designs and advanced technology for its next-generation vehicles.

“Volvo Cars is conducting its own investigation and working with a third-party specialist to investigate the property theft,” the announcement continued. “The company does not see, with currently available information, that this has an impact on the safety or security of customers’ cars or their personal data.”

Nevertheless, cyberattacks are a growing concern as automakers leverage more advanced, connected technology into their cars. Volvo also did not specify which of its facilities around the world had been hit, though we may learn more as time goes on. A subsidiary of China-based Geely Holding Group, Volvo’s headquarters is in Gothenburg, Sweden, but the firm has several locations in Europe, the US and China — any one of which could have been at the heart of this breach.