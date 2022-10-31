2023 Alfa Romeo Giulia and Stelvio Get a Few Tonale-Inspired Updates

These updates are hitting the European-spec 2023 Alfa Romeo Giulia and Stelvio first, but we should see them in time.

In the spirit of its new Tonale crossover, Alfa Romeo is making some styling tweaks and trim changes to its two larger offerings. At the moment, it specifically announced these changes for international markets. We should see at least the broader updates come through for U.S. models, though, so it’s worth charting what we’ll likely see in a few months’ time.

At first glance, neither the Stelvio (above) or Giulia (below) look dramatically different to their forebears. The “3+3” headlights are the most obvious shift, while the grille is a bit more subtle. Overseas markets get full-LED Matrix headlights, though we’ve yet to see that technology actually make it to cars you can actually buy in the U.S. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) did lay out new rules to allow this technology earlier this year, but we’ll have to wait a bit to see it actually arrive on showroom models.

Around the back, the 2023 Alfa Romeo Giulia and Stelvio get ever-so-subtle taillights changes. The automaker mentions a “Welcome and Goodbye device” that turns on each time the driver opens or closes the car, so it’s safe to assume the lights are involved in that somewhere.

Inside, both cars get a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster across the entire range. Not only does that replace the hybrid analog and digital approach, but different themes are available depending on your preferences. “Heritage” makes the gauges look like old-school Alfas, while “Evolved” has a more futuristic and minimalistic layout. Finally, “Relaxed” puts the most important information at the center, again with a more minimalist touch to the gauges.

Older trims are now packages on the Giulia and Stelvio models

In terms of actual names, the 2023 Alfa Romeo Giulia and Stelvio keeps familiar trims, but repurposes some of those names for packages at each tier. For example, Super and Ti are now the base and mid-range trims. However, you can get the Sprint (formerly the base trim name) package on the Super. The Ti has a Veloce package that brings the model just short of the top-end Quadrifoglio.

European buyers, at least, will get a limited-run Competizione trim as well, based on the Ti Veloce. Those folks will be able to spec it with any available gas or diesel engine in their market, as well as 21-inch wheels, red brake calipers, a Harman Kardon stereo and active suspension. It brings similar gear as the Estrema does in our market, just with the styling changes.

Odds are we’ll continue to see the Estrema here when these updates come through. We won’t know for sure until Alfa Romeo announces U.S. details — so keep an eye out for those sometime next year.

The updated 2023 Alfa Romeo Giulia and Stelvio will hit overseas markets in February.