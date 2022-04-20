(Video) The First Production Electrified Alfa Romeo SUV Is Here! This is the 2023 Alfa Romeo Tonale.

Andre looks a lot different when he stands near the 2023 Alfa Romeo Tonale. (Image: Alfa Romeo)

The 2023 Alfa Romeo Tonale is their first production PHEV to be sold on our shores, and some of the numbers are staggering.

This is the first time we’ve been near the 2023 Alfa Romeo Tonale, and things are looking good. The 2023 Alfa Romeo Tonale, which measures at 178.3 inches long, 72.4 inches wide and 63 inches tall is similar in size with the Mercedes-Benz GLA (among others). The overall dimensions, and marketing placement will pit the Tonale against the best Japan, Germany and Korea have to offer. As such, it better be special.

Some of the 2023 Alfa Romeo Tonale’s numbers are pretty special

The PHEV has which pairs a 180-horsepower turbocharged 1.3-liter inline-four powering the front wheels through a six-speed automatic transmission. Like many, modern all-wheel drive (AWD) hybrids, it has an electric motor powering the rear wheels. In this case, it’s a 121-hp (90 kW) electric motor that’s mounted on the rear axle. Combined output is 272 horsepower to all four wheels, and the electric motor is connected to a 15.5-kWh lithium-ion battery. According to Alfa Romeo, that electric motor makes a stonking 1,844 lb-ft of torque, powering the rear wheels. The PHEV model only comes with AWD.

2023 Alfa Romeo Tonale Veloce European spec driver’s seat

Alfa says that the Tonale PHEV is capable of going over 30-miles on electric power alone.

The base-model Tonale comes with a 256 horsepower 2.0-liter turbo that makes and 295 lb-ft of torque. It’s hooked up to a nine-speed automatic transmission, and AWD is standard. As of right now, we do not know how the vehicles will behave in their various powertrains on the track. Usually, Alfa Romeo tunes their vehicles for a more sporting personality, with an eye on luxury.

We also do not know what pricing will be, although it’s expected by many to have a base price in the high $30,000 to low $40,000 range. They are expected to go on sale during the first quarter of 2023, and a fully electric version is due in 2024.

Check out Andre and Alex covering the Tonale at the 2023 New York Auto Show!