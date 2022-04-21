The Sleek, All-Electric Lincoln Star Concept Looks (Almost) Production Ready

The Lincoln Star concept is a mixture of European design esthetics and American luxury, all wrapped up in a sleek package.

Hot on the heels of the Cadillac Lyriq luxury electric crossover, the Lincoln Star concept redefines the brand and brings their design to a modern level. It’s filled with the tension and complexities of modern contemporary design expectations. The Lincoln Star concept promises a much sleeker Lincoln in the near future.

“Electrification is removing many traditional vehicle design constraints,allowing us to reimagine what a vehicle can be. “The Lincoln Star is a study of experiences and themes that push the boundaries of Lincoln design–and it’s just the start.” Anthony Lo,chief design officer, Ford Motor Company.

According to Lincoln, more than half their global volume is expected to be all-electric vehicles by mid-decade. There will be three new fully-electric vehicles by 2025. And there will be a fourth added by 2026. you can read more about their future electrification plans (here). Performance and range numbers have not been published. We do know that Lincoln is aiming for a different type of luxury within. Among all of the unique, experimentation with interior design, Lincoln also added unique tech for relaxation.

The Lincoln Star concept has three rejuvenation moods:

Three rejuvenation moods join a new Lincoln Embrace sequence harmonizing audio,scenting and lighting throughout the cabin. A symphonic orchestration with crisp, high-resolution animations on the displays creates an immersive digital sanctuary.Whether stuck in traffic or just enjoying a few quiet moments after work, the rejuvenation moods provide a true sanctuary in a third space: Lincoln

The setting Coastal Morning uses oceanic sounds and a fragrance of sea mist along with the warm glow of the sun. Created by using special lighting, it begins an emotional buildup. Lincoln also piped in sound and odor throughout to replicate a stroll on the beach at sunrise. Some vehicles already have sounds and/or scents for relaxing the passengers, but this takes it to another level.

We were fortunate enough to get a behind-the-scenes look at the Lincoln Star concept, and it looks epic!