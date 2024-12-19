Honda Teases Two New Concept EVs Headed To CES 2025

(Images: Honda)

Honda is moving closer to its next-gen EVs, and these 0 Series concepts are hardly toned down from last year’s debuts.

Rewind about a year, and perhaps you’ll remember Honda’s outlandish Saloon and Space Hub concepts on display at CES in Las Vegas. Well, the automaker is at it again this go-around, bringing updated versions of its electric prototypes to debut at CES 2025.

At first glance, Honda has stayed pretty close to last year’s models in terms of their low-slung design. Beyond just showing a design study of what the production models will look like when they emerge in 2026, though, Honda’s CES teaser focuses more on the software development process and how owners will interface with these new electric cars.

Honda says both the sedan and SUV concepts teased here will debut a new in-house operating system, as well as more advanced automated driving systems than the brand’s current assistance systems. The company isn’t providing too many specific details yet, but it also said it will give a better look at the System on a Chip (SoC) that will effectively be the brain of these new Honda 0 Series cars.

These are Honda’s Series 0 concepts, the Saloon and the Space Hub, that debuted at CES 2024.

When they actually hit the roads in 2026, Honda’s next-generation EVs will ride on a completely new platform, as well as run new software. This platform will be completely separate from the Prologue, which rides on General Motors’ electric vehicle (aka Ultium) architecture. The Saloon — or whatever Honda calls the eventual production model — has distinctive cues like the extremely low body and layered LED lighting both front and rear. The SUV, for its part, gets a U-shaped running light signature, while both cars get rear bumpers that stick out quite a bit from the rest of the bodywork.

We’ll know more about both these cars on January 7, 2025 at 10:30 AM PT, when Honda plans to introduce the new concepts at the Las Vegas Convention Center.