2025 Nissan Murano Gets More Expensive Across The Range, But The Base Price Only Increases $340

With Nissan offering the first all-new Murano in a decade, the 2025 model is at least a bit pricier.

After debuting the fourth-generation Nissan Murano earlier this year, the model is officially rolling out to dealers as we got our first opportunity to actually drive it (more on that below). With such a wide range of changes, you’d expect the updated car to carry a higher price tag, and you’d be right — but it’s not as large a price hike as you may expect.

Nissan needs to keep the Murano competitive against a huge slate of rivals, so the 2025 model only sees a slight $340 increase from the outgoing generation, which has been around since the 2015 model year. Pricing for the front-wheel drive Murano SV now starts at $41,860, while opting for all-wheel drive will tack on another $1,000 to the bill. Despite the hike, though, the base model does come fairly well-equipped, with heated leatherette seats, a 12.3-inch digital gauge cluster and infotainment display, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto support and Nissan’s Safety Shield 360 driver assistance suite.

The 2025 Nissan Murano SL does get a higher price hike than its entry-level counterpart. It’s now $2,160 higher than before, coming in at $47,950. Both the higher-end SL and Platinum trims come with all-wheel drive by default, while the SL trim brings in more features like a panoramic sunroof, 360-degree camera, and a Bose premium audio system.

As for the Platinum, you’ll have to spend $1,150 more than you would have for a 2024 model, or $50,990, and doing so gets you semi-aniline leather seats, massaging front seats, heated rear seats and a head-up display.

Under the hood, the 2025 Nissan Murano ditches the old 3.5-liter V6 engine. Instead, you get the company’s 2.0-liter VC-Turbo four-cylinder engine, which puts out 241 horsepower and 260 lb-ft of torque. Fortunately, Nissan has been moving away from continuously variable transmissions (CVTs) in its SUVs, so that new powerplant comes mated to a 9-speed automatic transmission.

The new Nissan Murano will actually hit dealerships in the coming weeks, as it formally went into production this month at the company’s Smyrna, Tennessee assembly plant. Andre had a chance to drive it just before Nissan announced pricing, and you can check out his thoughts below: