(Video) The 2022 Mercedes-Benz GLS 450 Is By Far My Favorite Merc – Here’s Why! TFL Buddy Review

The 2022 Mercedes-Benz GLS 450 4MATIC is a brutish, handsome, utilitarian SUV that mixes in high-tech luxury – for the whole family.

Based on the S-Class platform the 2022 Mercedes-Benz GLS 450 has an inline three-liter turbocharged engine, connected to a mild hybrid (EQ Boost)system. 21 184The new powertrain makes 362 horsepower and 369 lbs-feet of torque. Using the mild-hybrid system, you can get an additional 21-hp and 184 lb-ft of torque for brief periods of time. It comes with a nine-speed automatic transmission. Despite weighing 5,400-lbs, it gets an EPA-estimated 20 mpg combined. It can also tow up to 7,700 lbs.

Equipped with 4MATIC all-wheel drive, the big Benz, with 7.9-inches inches of ground clearance, can handle mild off-road trails. More importantly, it is well suited for challenging surface conditions via snow, rain and so-on. There is an automatically activated (multi-plated clutch) transfer case that’s intelligent. If needed, it can send up to 100-percent of the power to the axle that needs it. This “torque on demand” setup can be used for performance both on and off-road. There is supposed to be an optional off-road-bias two-speed transfer case available. Oddly, I can’t equip it on the MBUSA.com website.

The GLS comes standard with 20-inch wheels, but our tested, with its AMG dress-up package, comes with 23-inch wheels. Those are some of the largest in the industry. On top of that, you get wide 285s up front and ridiculously wide 325s on the back. Sure, it may not be ideal for folks who want to save a buck rotating four equal-size tires – it’s still looks epic.

You have to pay to play –

Our tested came in at $96,220. That is a HUGE amount of dough for a family hauler; however, there are plenty of others that are as expensive. The base price comes in just under $78,000, which is on par with vehicles like the Cadillac Escalade and base model BMW X7. And, like these (and other) competitors, you can easily crest the $100,000 mark.

For me, especially after spending some quality time with the GLS, I must say – I’m smitten. Other than some minor interior issues (I dislike the touchpad controls) it is an astonishingly good ride. The powertrain alone makes it a winner, and everything else is cake. It might be my favorite luxury family hauler to date.

