Just in Time for Winter Weather (Again), Polestar 3 and 4 Get the Arctic Circle Rally Treatment

These Polestar 3 and 4 models laugh in winter’s face thanks to some rally-ready upgrades.

On their face, Polestar’s latest SUVs are luxury-focused electric alternatives to the Tesla Model Y and European EVs from Audi, Mercedes-Benz and BMW. You can get dual-motor Performance models, of course, but on the whole both cars focus on technological prowess and relatively minimalistic design that, like the brand’s Volvo sibling, aim to a sleek, eco-conscious and all around nice place to be. But that didn’t stop the Swedes from letting their hair down a bit with a jazzed up Polestar 2 a couple years ago, and they’re back at it again with Arctic Circle concepts for the Polestar 3 and 4. Now, it’s a whole collection.

Like the sedan, both cars get a rally-ready ride height, upgraded suspension, studded tires and — crucially — proper rally kit. Each car gets at least a couple high-power lights on the front, while there’s also a pretty bold looking (by Polestar standards, at least) white-and-yellow livery and 19-inch OZ Racing wheels.

Both the Polestar 3 and 4 Arctic Circle concepts are based around the dual-motor Long Range models with the Performance package. To that end, you get 510 horsepower and 671 lb-ft of torque with the 3, while the 4 brings in a lower, but still decently hefty, 536 horsepower and 516 lb-ft. Both cars also get adjustable Öhlins shock absorbers and Pirelli Scorpion winter tires.

Unfortunately, while these cars complete the trio of Arctic Circle models, none of them will make their way to your local showroom. This is a glimpse of what a more hardcore rally-minded Polestar could look like — and with the Ford Mustang Mach-E Rally, there is a precedent here — but we’ll just have to be content with the standard models. Nevertheless, Polestar will bring these concepts to the F.A.T. Ice Race in Austria this Saturday, February 1.

Speaking of Polestar, Roman had the opportunity to take the Polestar 4 to the exact opposite of a frozen Arctic tundra in this review below (filmed in Spain):