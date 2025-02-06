We Just Picked Up Our New 2025 Toyota 4Runner, And Immediately Hit the Dirt: Video

Our first off-road trek takes the new 4Runner up Baby Lions Back, but there's so much more to come!

Whenever we get a new off-road-ready SUV, you know we’re taking it to Moab!

We may have just picked up our brand new 2025 Toyota 4Runner TRD Off-Road Premium from the dealer in California, but we’re not waiting to get it all the way back to Colorado to put it through its paces. Instead, the guys bring it out to our favorite off-road playground to test it out — Moab, Utah! And, more specifically, the Sand Flats Recreation Area and Baby Lions Back, just as a taster to even more off-road testing coming to the TFLoffroad channel this weekend. Stay tuned for that video on Saturday, February 8.

— Sponsorship mention —

Thanks to 4Runner6G forums for sponsoring these first 4Runner videos. Their site deep dives into everything about the new 4Runner, so join in on the discussion over there!

This is as close to a straight-to-off-road experience as we’re ever going to get with this 4Runner. It’s still sitting on delivery mileage, as we had to trailer it out of California (we go into why it worked out that way in this TFLnow video). So with just 7 miles on the clock, we’re taking our sixth-generation 4Runner straight onto the slick rock to see how it performs.

Now, this particular 2025 Toyota 4Runner TRD Off-Road Premium is packing the base powertrain: a 2.4-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine putting out 278 horsepower and 317 lb-ft of torque. With most of the incline on Baby Lions Back being around 20-25 degrees, and up to 41 degrees at some points, the turbo-four’s ability to deliver low-down torque in 4-Low will be critical to getting over the obstacle and ensuring the stock Falken Wildpeak AT3Ws maintain traction without any clench-worthy drama.

Roman and Tommy cover the details of the new sixth-gen Toyota 4Runner, including the powertrain, the new platform shared with the Tacoma, and first impressions of whether this new model deserves its $58,318 price tag, as we have this TRD Off-Road Premium trim equipped. Check out the full run up Baby Lion’s Back below: