2025 Jeep Wagoneer S Lineup Brings In Less Expensive $66,995 Limited Trim

Jeep’s first all-electric SUV in the U.S. gets a bit more affordable thanks to a new trim.

The Jeep Wagoneer S is only just starting to make its way out to the buying public, with the Launch Edition being your only option if you’ve wanted to buy one thus far. Things are changing a bit for 2025, though, as a new Limited model joins the lineup to bring down the entry-level price (though you do have to sacrifice some of the nicer features in the process, of course). Now, the Wagoneer S Limited kicks off the range at $66,995 including Jeep’s $1,795 destination fee — a full $5,000 less than the fully loaded Launch Edition, which is still available for this model year.

The Wagoneer S Limited trim still comes with the same standard dual-motor, all-wheel drive setup as the Launch Edition, and both models use a 400-volt electrical architecture with a 100-kilowatt-hour battery pack. Jeep mentions an over-the-air Propulsion Boost Package bringing the Limited’s output up to the same 600 horsepower as the Launch Edition, though that is “late availability”, so early models will have 500 horsepower and 524 lb-ft of torque instead.

Like the Launch Edition, the 2025 Jeep Wagoneer S Limited gets more than 45 inches of screen real estate among the gauge cluster, center screens and optional passenger display. 20-inch wheels come standard, as does a black roof and black mirror caps and a dual-pane panoramic moonroof. Stepping up to the Launch Edition, which still carries the same $71,995 price tag as last year, adds in the 920-watt McIntosh audio system, different 20-inch wheels, “Ultra Lux” massaging seats and a blacked-out seven-slot faux grille.

Roman took a closer look at the Jeep Wagoneer S on a recent press event, and the new Limited promises broadly the same functionality, if not quite as much standard equipment or outright power. Whichever model you get, the 2025 Jeep Wagoneer S is available to order now.