The Polestar 2 Arctic Concept Could Come In Handy For The Winter Commute, Don’t You Think?

Quite a few folks out there are slogging it out in the snow right now

This Polestar 2 Concept leaves the pavement behind for some wintry fun on a frozen lake. (Images: Polestar)

Polestar runs its winter testing program for 15 weeks each year.

If there’s one place the Polestar 2 should feel at home, coming from a Swedish automaker, it’s snow. After it tuned up its electric sedan for last year’s Goodwood Festival of Speed (with a performance update that’s available for dual-motor owners, by the way), this Polestar 2 Arctic Circle concept gears itself toward delivering a similar experience tailored to snow and ice.

Like the earlier car, this Polestar 2 Arctic Circle still brings in a dual-motor setup with the Performance Pack. This time around, though, the ride height increases by nearly 1.2 inches, and you get studded winter tires wrapped around 19-inch wheels. The four-piston Brembo brakes from the Goodwood concept still make an appearance here, and Polestar engineers brought in three-way Öhlins dampers with 30% softer springs.

The Polestar 2 Arctic Circle concept still gets a power boost, to 469 horsepower and 502 lb-ft of torque, while other updates over Polestar’s previous efforts include four Stedi LED off-road lights, a carbon fiber skid plate and a cool-looking gray and white paint scheme.

On paper, this would be a pretty sweet winter car to tackle the winter storm much of the U.S. is experiencing right now, but Polestar (sadly) has no plans to actually put this into production, even as a package option. Still, it’s a look at what could come to pass with enough demand. If you’re feeling ambitious, you can at least get the power update soon enough, and pick up some of the parts necessary to build your own Polestar 2 into more of a winter beast.