Need More Power For Your Polestar 2? Dual-Motor Owners Will Be Able To Download More: News

Electric cars are changing the game in terms of features, and that includes powertrain tuning. (Images: Polestar)

You’ll soon be able to get more power and torque for your Polestar 2 — and you won’t even need to visit a dealer.

The company is making a nod toward its tuning heritage in opening up a performance upgrade to customers. Dual-motor Polestar 2 owners in Europe can already download the software, first previewed at the Goodwood Festival of Speed this summer, for around 1,000 euros ($1,100 USD), depending on the market.

Tuning up the Polestar 2, as it were, adds 67 horsepower and 15 lb-ft of extra torque, bringing the total output up to 469 horsepower and 502 lb-ft of torque. The update isn’t a completely new ventured for the Polestar Engineering team, as they’ve applied their know-how to some of Volvo’s hybrid model. However, this does open the door for its electric cars, and offers up the opportunity for those who feel the vanilla Polestar 2 could use a bit more grunt. Since it’s available simply as a software update, owners can just purchase and apply it to the car themselves. More than 400 have already done so, in fact.

The update will make its way to the US and Canada in the spring, and it’s worth noting that pricing may shift for our market by the time it’s available. The software upgrade is only available for dual-motor owners as well, so single-motor Polestar 2 owners just get the base output from the factory.

At this year’s Goodwood Festival of Speed, Polestar showed off more of a comprehensive performance “experiment”, so this won’t simply transform the car into what we saw there. That car had adjustable Öhlins suspension and performance brakes, as well as some visual tweaks. This obviously doesn’t account for the hardware, but that may be available in time.