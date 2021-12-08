So Long RS: Audi’s Performance TT Bows Out After 2022 With Limited-Run Heritage Edition

The standard Audi TT and TTS will carry on in the US and international markets

Audi’s TT RS Heritage Edition is the end of the road for this high-performance variant, with production limited to 50 units. (Images: Audi)

The five Audi TT RS models shown above throw back to the original Ur-quattro.

Nothing lasts forever, and for the past few years we’ve been wondering when the Audi TT‘s number would come up. The TT has been around since 1998, while the performance TT RS model has been on sale in the US since 2012. It’s a remarkable part of the brand’s performance lineup, but it’s also one of Audi’s slowest sellers behind the R8. With the industry’s shift toward electrification, today’s announcement comes as a bit of a surprise — and possibly a bit of a sad moment, if you’re a fan of the RS lineup.

Meet the 2022 Audi TT RS Heritage Edition, a nod to the original Quattro and a sendoff for the high-performance coupe. The surprising part? Audi will keep the TT and TTS going for the foreseeable future, and this 50-unit limited edition only sends off the RS version. The Heritage Edition will come in five colors (with 10 units up for grabs in each color), and the automaker’s also offering up some interesting interior color choices as well.

The Audi TT RS Heritage Edition adds in more special equipment, including 20-inch 5-arm cutter wheels, an Alcantara-covered steering wheel and shift lever, and OLED headlights. You also get a black-tipped sport exhaust, while Audi actually deleted the rear wing from this limited-run version. Finally, the Heritage Edition script is etched into the right-side rear quarter glass, along with the engine’s firing order and the “quattro” script.

What doesn’t change, of course, is what’s under the hood. The 2022 Audi TT RS Heritage Edition still gets that screaming 2.5-liter five-cylinder engine, making 394 horsepower and 354 lb-ft of torque. That mates up to a 7-speed dual-clutch (S tronic) transmission and standard all-wheel drive (again, naturally).

It’s been a charismatic offering, to be sure, and one we’ll definitely miss from the TT lineup. That said, the standard TT and the TTS will live on, at least for now. And if you’re still looking for some of that turbocharged five-cylinder craziness, you can still buy the RS3 sedan.

If you’re interested in the Heritage Edition, Audi’s asking price is $82,495 — or $8,250 more than the usual TT RS. Both models will be on sale early next year.

