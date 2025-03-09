Ask Nathan: Is the Telo MT1 Pickup For Real and An Inexpensive Way to Get into 4x4s?

In this week’s Ask Nathan:

Will the Telo EV pickup actually go into production?

My first (cheap) 4×4?

The first question comes a viewer who saw our Telo EV coverage, and wants to know if it’s actually heading towards production.

Q: (Via: YouTube) I want to believe that something as different as the Telo MT1 can make it to production.

But after what happened to companies like Canoo and others that look so ready for production, I’m a bit skeptical. You had time with it and the people who built it. What do you think?

— DoorLotion66

A: There are a few things I wanted to say about Telo.

Yes, I think they have enough investment and momentum to get a batch of their little pickups out to the masses. Having staying power is another thing: and a lot depends on (near)future battery tech, first batch reliability and if they can keep close to their pricing goals. To me, it’s just that simple.

I noticed a lot of people mentioned how it’s too small to be safe, and (after talking to one of their engineers) I’m willing to hold off judgement until after the upcoming crash test results come in. Additionally, folks have complained about it being sold just as an EV, with no gas or range extending version. Once again, I would point to the engineers, and there simply isn’t space for all of the components needed for a clean internal combustion engine.

The reason this little thing is so utilitarian is based on its EV layout, all of which sits below you. No space is wasted, but there is no extra space either. There is just one small cavity in the design that may allow for some storage, but they have to sort out how that will work at a later date. Sure, I would totally push for a REX motor to be placed in that spot.

The idea of a 500 – 600 mile range would be epic, but when you include an REX – you increase complexity, weight and price. I think those are taboo things for the Telo team.

Stay tuned for more!

— N

Images: Telo

The last question comes from a young fan who wants to get their first 4×4.

Q: (Via: NathanAdlen@Twitter/X) RE: I want to get into 4x4s but I’ve never owned one before.

Hi Nathan! My name is Kyle and I am 15. I attend McKinney High School in Texas. Some of my friends are starting to work on 4x4s getting ready for their license. I am sorry to say that I will be stuck with my sister’s old Jetta. But my dad is fine with me having a project truck or a 4×4 as long as I pay for it.

I was wondering if you had any advice? My school has a ton of Wranglers and I don’t want that. I kind of want something a little different that isn’t that hard to work on for a novice. I’ll probably have about $2,500 or more saved by this summer when I get my license. Can you give me a couple hints?

Thanks!

Go Lions!

— Kyle

A: Great question!

Here are some simple pointers:

Try to keep things simple. The more basic the vehicle, the easier your life will be. A four cylinder, few (if any) accessories, solid axles and learn how to drive a manual.

Stay away from rust. If the frame is rusty – it’s bad.

Make sure you can add a roll cage into your build. A first-time 4×4 should be prepped with the safety tools you’ll need.

Keep the weight as low as possible. Lowering the weight, and forgoing unneeded extras will help overall performance.

Tires are important, but you don’t need massive ones. Ask around, you would be surprised what people buy for serious overlanding and trail blazing.

I would join a few clubs locally and ones like “Tread Lightly” to get into the community. It’s great for advice, trail locations and events.

Make sure you have a few friends who can wrench. Learning on the job is the way to go, and having friends with experience is priceless.

Before going too crazy, make sure you can afford to fuel and insure the thing.

Check out (this) article too!

As for vehicle choices, I am very partial to little off-roaders like the Suzuki Samurai, Chevy (Geo) Tracker, and Suzuki Sidekick. I’ve seen some old Isuzu Trooper and Amigos here and there, and they are solid too. Even vehicles like a first generation Ford Ranger 4-cylinder single cab make a great off-road platform to build from.

Hope that helps!