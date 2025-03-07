While the GT-R Is Gone, the 2025 Nissan Z Gets Its Signature Color

The 2025 Nissan Z carries on largely unchanged, apart from new heritage-inspired colors.

While the last set of order books have closed for the iconic Nissan GT-R, there’s still one consideration fans can lean on: Hey, at least there’s still the Nissan Z. The current RZ34 generation has been with us for nearly three years now, and it’s getting a few minor updates for 2025. And by “minor”, I mean it gets a few new color options.

Most notably, it gets Bayside Blue, an exterior hue Nissan formerly used on the R34-generation GT-R and briefly revived for the outgoing 2024 Skyline Edition R35 GT-R. Now that the automaker is wrapping up R35 production, it’s passing the signature color down to the smaller Z lineup. In doing so, Bayside Blue replaces Seiran Blue, though most of the Z’s existing color palette carries over from 2024. A couple new two-tone options are available, Pearl White Tricoat and Solid Red (both with a Super Black roof), while another notable omission is New Sight Orange, which was only available on last year’s Heritage Edition.

Even better for Z fans: Suggested prices aren’t going up one single penny for any of the 2025 models. Of course, that strictly refers to MSRPs, as dealers could still tack on so-called “market adjustments” to rake in a few extra bucks from what Nissan advises. The base Nissan Z Sport starts at $44,110 including a $1,140 destination fee. Above that, the Performance model clocks in $10,000 higher, or $54,110. At the top of the range, the Z Nismo is the most expensive of the bunch, at $66,890.

Under the hood, the 2025 Nissan Z still gets the same 3.0-liter twin-turbocharged engine and rear-wheel drive layout as before. The Nismo, for its part, kicks the power up from 400 horsepower to 420, and the torque from 350 lb-ft to 384 lb-ft. The lower two trims offer up a 6-speed manual or 9-speed automatic — and neither is an added cost over the other — while the Nismo is automatic only, much to our dismay.

The base Sport trim comes decently well-equipped, with an 8-inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, adaptive cruise control, push-button start, a leather-wrapped steering wheel and 18-inch alloy wheels with Yokohama Advan Sport performance tires. The Performance, for that extra $10K, brings in a larger 9-inch screen, leather seats a Bose audio system, a Wi-Fi hotspot, heated side mirrors and aluminum sport pedals. On the performance front, you get a limited-slip rear differential, 19-inch RAYS wheels, Bridgestone Potenza S007 tires and upgraded brakes.