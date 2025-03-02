Ask Nathan: Will Dodge Build a New Viper and Pancakes or Flapjacks?

Dodge

In this week’s Ask Nathan:

Will Stellantis build a new Dodge Viper – or a baby Viper?

Pancakes or flapjacks?

The first question comes a Mopar fan who wants to know if there’s a chance we’ll get either a new Dodge Viper, or a baby Viper.

Q: (Via: NathanAdlen@Twitter/X) I just read that a new Dodge Viper may go into production.

Is there any truth to this?

— DaleEddie

2007 Dodge Demon concept

A: I saw that too. There could be something to this.

This is not the first time someone at Stellantis wanted the Viper back, but this was still a bit of a shock. In an interview with the Drive, Dodge CEO Matt McAlear was quoted saying “I think there’s a market for two things. There’s a market for an entry-level halo and a top-of-the-line halo.” That “top-of-the-line halo could very well be something like a Viper. There are other ways to interrupt what he meant, but this statement was in response to the mention of the Corvette, and Mustang GTD.

He mentioned that many Dodge fans were miffed about the discontinuation of big V8s, which may have a negative effect on the new Charger. Additionally, Dodge only has three vehicles in its fleet, and the Hornet isn’t much of a success. Perhaps bringing people into the showrooms with a halo car is the way to go.

Enter: the Baby Viper

To me, the more interesting part of the conversation was when the CEO mentioned a possible entry-level ($30,000) drop-top fun car that’s basic and simple – yet exhilarating. If you recall, Stellantis had a car kind of like this… sort of. Back during the FCA days, Fiat and Mazda had a deal to build the Fiat 124, which was based on the MX-5 Miata. Known by some as the “Fiata,” it was a low $30,000-ish drop top (using the Miata’s bones) it wasn’t exactly a sales success. I doubt they would try that again.

The vehicle images I’m using is the Demon concept from 2007. In many ways, it epitomizes the idea of something small, simple, (hopefully) affordable, convertible, and it looks like a hoot to drive. He let on that he’s looking at vehicles like the three-wheeled Slingshot, which is an incredibly fun car to drive.

“I don’t know what I’d compare it to, I think there’s inspiration in seeing what some of the powersports companies have done. Not only the crazy side-by-sides, but the three-wheelers, the Slingshots, I think there’s something there. Everyone has so many hobbies these days, they want to spend their money on so many different things. It’s tough to be all-in on one thing, put all my chips in one basket and say, ‘I gotta have that car.”

No, I don’t think we’re going to see a three-wheeled Dodge convertible anytime soon, but it sounds like he’s looking for something in that same spirit.

Stay tuned for more!

— N

The last question comes from an email that has me stumped. I get these from time to time, but I’m rarely compelled to answer.

Q: (Via: AskNathan@tfl.com) Flapjacks vs. pancakes?

That’s the question.

— GSTK

A: Okay, I’ll bite.

Given that the acronym you left behind is for (I believe) God Save The King – you’re supposed to be British. As such, you have your version of pancakes, and they are completely different from our pancakes. From my recollection, the UK’s pancakes and flapjacks are unique. Flapjacks are sweet, brittle and rolled out in squares. Their pancakes are thin, like a crepe. In the United States, we often lump the names pancakes and flapjacks together as the same thing.

To keep things simple: I will say pancakes.

– N

p.s. next time, please send a car, truck or lorry question. Thanks.