2025 Honda Prologue Gets a Range Bump Over 300 Miles and More Power

It's not much more expensive to start than last year, either, so it's more appealing all around

Now in its second model year, the 2025 Honda Prologue gets a few small tweaks to keep things fresh.

You may brush off Honda’s first mass-volume EV as a Chevy Blazer EV in a different shirt, but here’s the thing: It still managed to outsell the Blazer EV itself. Last year, some 33,017 people went for the Prologue (to the Blazer EV’s 23,115 sales), so Honda dealers are shifting them right along. To that end, the automaker is rolling into 2025 with some minor, yet impactful updates to keep the momentum going, including more power and better range.

Single-motor, front-wheel drive Prologue models get the best range, with Honda an EPA rating of 308 miles on a charge. In addition to an extra 12 miles, though, you also get 8 more horsepower and 7 more lb-ft of torque, for a new total of 220 horsepower and 243 lb-ft respectively. The dual-motor, all-wheel drive Prologues get a slightly higher 13-mile bump to their overall range, bringing the total for each charge up to 294 miles. Again, like the FWD variant, there’s more power on tap: 300 horsepower and 355 lb-ft of torque (up 12 hp and 25 lb-ft).

If you opt for the top-end Elite trim with larger wheels, the range does drop to 283 miles.

The 2025 Honda Prologue retains its 85-kWh battery pack, as well as its 150 kW peak DC fast-charging rate. Honda says you can replenish up to 65 miles of range in about 10 minutes. From this year forward, though, the automaker is touting an expanded capacity to use Ionna’s new DC fast-charging network, as well as EVgo and Electrify America. Drivers will also be able to use Tesla’s Supercharger network, though it’s important to note it will not have a native NACS port just yet — it is still CCS for the time being, so using a Supercharger will require usign an adapter.

2025 Honda Prologue pricing

Starting at $48,850 (including Honda’s $1,450 destination), the base single-motor EX trim is a modest $55 higher than last year, despite the bit of extra range and power. That said, while you do get quite a few built-in features like wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto capability, a 10-way power adjustable driver’s seat, heated front seats, SiriusXM satellite radio and wireless smartphone charging, no additional standard features are making their way into the base model that weren’t there last year.

Moving up to the trim stack, the mid-range Touring will set you back $53,150. Adding all-wheel drive to either the EX or the Touring costs another $3,000 beyond that. At the top of the ladder, the Prologue Elite only comes in dual-motor all-wheel drive configuration, and will cost you $59,350. That’s before any tax incentives, though, and the 2025 Honda Prologue is currently eligible for the $7,500 federal EV tax credit as well as any available state incentives. Taking that into account, most of the trim stack (except possibly the Elite, depending on what your state offers) drops under the $50K mark.

Honda also bundles in a few charging options for Prologue customers. You can either have $500 credit toward installing a Level 2 home charging station, $100 of EVgo charging credits and 60-kWh of free Electrify America charging; a $250 charger installation credit and $300 in EVgo credits plus the EA credit; or $750 in EVgo public charging credit and the EA credit with no charger installation assistance.

Hopefully, fingers crossed, the charging experience will improve as time goes on, even though the car itself is a solid offering, as we show in the video below: