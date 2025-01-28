2025 Toyota 4Runner Buyer’s Guide: Which One Is Right for You?

The new 2025 Toyota 4Runner is hitting dealers, and there’s more choice than ever!

Take a look around your favorite car outlets today, and you’ll see scores of videos outlining the brand-new, sixth-generation 2025 Toyota 4Runner. The embargoes have officially lifted, and we have a lot more information to share with you if you’re in the market for Toyota’s long-running body-on-frame SUV. This is a major milestone, after all — the first time we’ve actually seen a completely new 4Runner in more than a decade. But which model is the right one for you?

In the video below, that’s what Andre and Kase hope to sort out, thanks to our friends at the 4Runner6G.com forum who helped make this buyer’s guide happen. We’ll have more on the new 4Runner coming to the TFLcar and TFLoffroad channels very soon, so stay tuned for all that!

Of course, we’re now at the point where you can configure your own sixth-gen 4Runner, and built examples are actually at the ports and ready to make their way to your local Toyota dealer. Certain staple trims remain in the lineup, including the volume-selling SR5 and favorites like the street-focused TRD Sport and Limited, as well as the TRD Off-Road and the flagship TRD Pro.

This time around, though, there are also a couple new trims in the lineup, effectively giving you no fewer than a dozen 4Runner models to choose from. Platinum joins the range for the first time, offering a feature-rich and more luxurious version akin to what we’ve seen with Toyota’s larger trucks, including the Tundra and its Sequoia SUV stablemate. For the off-roaders out there, you have a choice of high-end trims: Either the tried-and-true TRD Pro if you want more of a high-speed Baja runner, or the Trailhunter for your more technical off-roading or overlanding needs. As it happens, both models cost exactly the same to start (minus the inevitable $5,000-$10,000 dealer markups, annoyingly…), with a starting MSRP of $68,350.

Before diving into the video, here’s a full look at pricing:

Trim 2025 Starting MSRP Change from 2024 SR5 $42,220 +$65 TRD Sport $48,700 +$3,685 TRD Off-Road (4WD) $50,640 +$4,640 TRD Sport Premium $54,060 New trim Limited $56,850 +$5,460 TRD Off-Road Premium i-Force Max Hybrid $59,220 +$10,640 Limited i-Force Max Hybrid (4WD) $61,650 New trim Platinum i-Force Max Hybrid $64,310 New trim Trailhunter i-Force Max Hybrid $68,350 New trim TRD Pro i-Force Max Hybrid $68,350 +$11,730

At the lower end where the real meat of Toyota 4Runner sales are, the base SR5 only starts off $65 more than the outgoing fifth-generation SUV. That comes off downright reasonable, but price hikes get a bit scarier from that point. Mind you, all 2025 Toyota 4Runners now ride on the same TNGA-F platform that underpins the brand’s newest trucks, from the Tacoma and Tundra to the Land Cruiser, Sequoia and Lexus GX/LX SUVs. You also get the new 2.4-liter engine putting out 278 horsepower and 317 lb-ft of torque, or a hybrid setup with 326 horsepower and 425 lb-ft of torque. There’s a new 8-speed transmission in play this time around, rather than the truly ancient 5-speed in 4Runners of yesteryear.

Check out the video below for even more detail on the 2025 Toyota 4Runner, as well as Andre and Kase’s take on which ones they’d actually buy: