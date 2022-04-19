Behold, the World Premier of the Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV

Mercedes-EQ. EQS SUV, Exterieur, Fahraufnahme, Diamantweiß, AMG Line // Mercedes-EQ. EQS SUV, exterior, driving shot, diamond white, AMG Line

The EQS SUV shares the 126-inch long wheelbase with the EQS Sedan, along with its platform, and a lot more.

Despite its mass, the Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV has range of over 600 kilometers (according to WLTP) and an output of up to 536 horsepower. If those numbers translate to the U.S. version’s range, it may achieve over 370 miles between charging. The WLTP (Worldwide Harmonised Light Vehicle Test Procedure) laboratory test is used to measure fuel consumption and CO2 emissions from passenger cars, as well as their pollutant emissions.

While this vehicle shares some of its dimensions with the EQS sedan, it is over 7.8-inches taller. All EQS SUVs have an electric drive train (eATS) on the rear axle, and the versions with 4MATIC also have an eATS on the front axle. In the 4MATIC model, the Torque Shift function ensures continuously variable distribution of drive torque between the rear and front electric motors. It’s worth noting that the 4MATIC all-wheel drive has an intelligent OFFROAD driving mode.

This large SUV will be able to hold up to seven passengers. Mercedes-Benz has not revealed curb weights yet, but it’s expected to go well over three tons. That’s based on the EQS sedan weight up to 5,888-lbs. You can read about some behind-the-scenes news (here).

Mercedes-Benz styling is both functional, and dramatic

“The dynamic silhouette defines the side view of the EQS SUV and demonstrates its aerodynamic efficiency from afar. It begins with the round front end, flows dynamically over the steeply raked A-pillar and the roof contour to the rear spoiler.” Mercedes-Benz

We find it a bit odd that there are two cutouts on the lower rear bumper that look like exhaust ports. We know this is a popular practice with German automakers, but it’s especially unusual on a fully electric vehicle – no?

Knee room in the second row of seats is between 33 and 38 inches. The second row can be adjusted (electrically) forward and back by five-inches.

Check out this video to witness the official debut!