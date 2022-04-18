Adding Flash to Luxury: Here’s the 2023 Range Rover Velar HST

The 2023 Range Rover Velar HST is a trim upgrade that will give consumers a unique version of what was already a unique trim.

Following the success of the Range Rover Sport high-performance derivatives, the Range Rover Velar HST adds even more style. It has a new body color Arroios Grey, which comes with 21-inch Gloss Black alloy wheels, that are both exclusive to HST. The HST is available with 395hp (mild hybrid electric) MHEV six-cylinder Ingenium gas engine. Electronic Air Suspension with Adaptive Dynamics come standard.

“The new Range Rover Velar HST offers a combination of carefully curated design enhancements and chassis features; to add to its breadth of capability, without compromising its trademark refinement and comfort.” Finbar McFall, Land Rover Brand Director.

Black Suedecloth headlining and steering wheel are part of the interior upgrades, including a large, sliding sunroof.

The 2023 Range Rover Velar HST can now be configured on the Range Rover website.

Check out Roman’s newest Range Rover video!