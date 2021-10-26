Debut: The 2022 Range Rover Heralds Huge Changes For LR’s Luxury Flagship

There's a new (to Land Rover) V8 — but that's just the tip of the iceberg

Meet the 2022 Range Rover — the first generational update to Land Rover’s flagship in nearly a decade. (Images: Land Rover)

It may look similar to the outgoing car, but there’s much more to the picture.

In the world of luxury SUVs, the Range Rover has been the benchmark for half a century. Even after all that time, we’re only entering the fifth generation in 2022, though you may not know it immediately on first glance. Now riding on Jaguar Land Rover’s “Modular Longitudinal Architecture”, it may be tough to spot the large-impact, long-term changes under the admittedly restrained exterior styling. On its face, there’s a new grille, a new lower front fascia and some cleaning up along the body lines, but there’s plenty more than meets the eye.

Sticking with styling for a moment, there is a more dramatic shift in this generation when looking at the 2022 Range Rover from the rear:

You will have an easier time noticing the new one when looking at it from this angle, thanks to those super-thin LED taillights. A black trim piece connects those lights across the split-folding tailgate, with the relatively few body lines terminating at what Land Rover says is the new “boat tail” rear end. Again, there are still some elements that are familiar from the old design, mainly in the lower fascia, but those taillights are really the headline feature on the exterior.

2022 Range Rover: Interior changes

Of course, we’re still talking opulence and luxury with the updated fifth-generation Range Rover. The svelte leather interior remains, though you can chose a new textile option if you’d like an alternative to the traditional leather layout. The 2022 Range Rover also gets a new two-spoke steering wheel, as well as a 13.1-inch ‘Pivi Pro’ infotainment display. By most accounts, Land Rover’s newer infotainment system is snappier and less frustrating to use than the old system, and this model also builds in Amazon Alexa support, as well as wireless Apple CarPlay and wireless Android Auto.

Available on the Autobiography and First Edition models, the 2022 Range Rover packs a 1,600-watt Meridian Signature audio system. The system packs 35 speakers in total, including a set of speakers in each headrest (front and rear) for a more immersive experience. Those headrest speakers also work into Land Rover’s Active Noise Cancellation, which allows the Range Rover’s occupants to set up personal “quiet zones”, similar to noise-cancelling headphones.

On certain long wheelbase trims, the 2022 Range Rover brings in a three-row option, in addition to the standard five-seater layout. For the 2023 model year, the SV series models will arrive, offering a business jet-like four-seater option, like you’d get in the Mercedes-Maybach GLS. Personalized SV options include such themes as SV Serenity (shown below) and SV Intrepid, as well as the SV Signature Suite.

Performance (mostly) won’t be the same as before

The fifth-generation 2022 Range Rover will have one carryover engine at launch, with its 3.0-liter inline-six. The mild-hybrid “Ingenium” engine is still fresh, so that’s hardly surprising. That engine will stick with the entry-level SE trim, offering up 395 horsepower and 406 lb-ft of torque, mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission.

Both the TD6 diesel option and the 5.0-liter V8 gas engine are going away, however, and are being replaced by a 4.4-liter twin-turbocharged V8. Opt for the Autobiography or the First Edition, and this will be what’s under the hood. Despite the smaller displacement, forced induction means the 2022 Range Rover puts out 523 horsepower and 553 lb-ft of torque — slightly more than the P525 unit in the old car. If those numbers sound a bit familiar, your instinct’s not wrong, as this is a BMW-sourced engine, similar to what’s in the BMW X7 M50i (among several other BMWs up and down the lineup).

That’s not the sum of it, though. In time, there will be a new Range Rover PHEV, this time mated to that 3.0-liter inline-six, rather than a four-cylinder like the outgoing P400e. Land Rover says the plug-in hybrid will produce 434 horsepower, and manage 62 miles of all-electric driving range thanks to a 38.2-kWh battery onboard. By contrast, the old PHEV had a 12.4-kWh battery that ran out of juice after 20 miles or so. The new PHEV will arrive for the 2023 model year.

Beyond that, a full battery-electric Range Rover is in the works as well. The Range Rover EV is part of the brand’s “Reimagine” strategy, though Land Rover didn’t share any extra details. No technical information is available yet — we just know it’s coming in 2024.

Pricing for the 2022 Range Rover

To be clear, it’s important to know that there will actually be two “2022 Range Rover” models to choose from. The old car will overlap with the new one for this model year, before JLR transitions fully to the new Range Rover in 2023.

Including a $1,350 destination charge, the new 2022 Range Rover starts of at $105,350. That’s for a short-wheelbase, two-row version powered by the 3.0-liter inline-six. If you want it, you can get the twin-turbo V8 on the SE, though that will bump the price up to $120,050. You can also get a long-wheelbase, three-row SE for another $6,000 on top of the base price.

The swankier Autobiography commands a significantly higher premium, at $153,350 to start. Stepping up to the LWB option is only $2,000 more here, though. If you want a two-row long-wheelbase car, that’s actually going to set you back $4,000 over the standard, short-wheelbase version, meaning a $157,350 price tag.

Finally, there’s the Autobiography-based First Edition Range Rover. This trim brings in Sunset Gold Satin as an exclusive color (among five other choices), and carries the highest price tag. Right now, the First Edition tops out the updated Range Rover launch lineup at $159,550.

More expensive SV options will come in time, naturally, though these three trims are what Land Rover’s offering when the new Range Rover goes on sale. As for when that will be, you should see the first new 2022 Range Rover models in showrooms sometime in spring 2022.

Take a closer look in our full reveal video below: