The Race-Ready, 450 Horsepower Nissan Z GT4 Will Set Teams Back a Cool $229,000

This Nissan Z GT4 is built for purpose, and it looks awesome.

Provided you can actually get your hands on one, the brand-new Nissan Z is a sweet machine. That’s not the end of the story, though, as the automaker revealed at this year’s SEMA show in Las Vegas. Meet the 2024 Nissan Z GT4 race car, in all its lightweight glory. This car takes things up a notch, and Nissan is all too happy to share some of the technical details for customer teams competing in the US and Japan for the SRO Pirelli GT4 America series and the Super Taikyu series from 2024.

At its heart, the Nissan Z GT4 starts with the same twin-turbocharged VR30DDTT V6 as the standard car. However, Nismo boosted its output from 400 to 450 horsepower. It also gets a heap of extra torque (443 lb-ft, up from 350 lb-ft). The company says those numbers are “subject to the balance of performance defined by the SRO [Motorsports Group]”. At any rate, though, those racing this car will see a bit more grunt than your everyday driver will out the gate. As you’d expect, the Nissan Z GT4 is also lighter than the road car, weighing in at 3,108 pounds.

As for the theme, Nissan built this red-and-black Z strictly for the SEMA show. The Z logos in the livery tie back to its racing heritage, as does the number on the hood. The number 23 is “Nissan’s exclusive number”, while the circle it’s in represents the rising sun.

Look inside the Nissan Z GT4 racer, and you’ll see a fittingly stripped out and roll caged interior. That said, a large portion of the trim remains intact, short of the obvious comfort features like the infotainment screen and heated seats, of course. You still get a cupholder, though, and you even get HVAC controls.

Order books for the Nissan Z GT4 open up mid-2023. From there, the automaker will supply cars to teams starting in 2024. For the $229,000 asking price, teams will get Nismo tech support. However, that fee does not include taxes or shipping fees.