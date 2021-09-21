2022 Mercedes-Benz EQS Starts Off Less Expensive Than The S-Class, Brings Standard Rear-Wheel Steering: News

Dealers will start receiving the electric Mercedes-Benz EQS later this fall — with an AMG model to follow. (Images: Mercedes-Benz)

The 2022 Mercedes-Benz EQS launches with two models: the 450+ and the 580 4Matic.

Mercedes is mounting its major assault into the EV space with the likes of the EQS, as well as its impending AMG variant over the next year. There’s also the smaller EQE sedan coming, as well as the EQB crossover. It’s kicking off with the S-Class‘ electric sibling, though, and Mercedes announced formal pricing for the model this week.

Looking at the brand’s models moving forward, you’ll be able to choose from bespoke models (based on drivetrain configuration and power output), as well as three trims. For the 2022 Mercedes-Benz EQS, that narrows down to the rear-wheel drive 450+ or the all-wheel drive EQS 580 4Matic. From there, you can choose the Premium, Exclusive or Pinnacle trim — each subsequently loaded out with more and more features. Base pricing for the EQS 450+ Premium starts at $103,360, while the EQS 580 4Matic Premium kicks off at $120,160.

Here’s a complete breakdown on the EQS by model and trim. Pricing includes Mercedes’ $1,050 destination fee:

Model Premium Exclusive Pinnacle EQS 450+ (RWD) $103,360 $106,760 $109,560 EQS 580 4Matic (AWD) $120,160 $123,560 $126,360

Less expensive than an S-Class?

At least to start, the 2022 Mercedes-Benz EQS slightly undercuts the $110,850 S 500 4Matic, even before available federal and state tax credits. Both versions of the new S-Class pack a 4.0-liter V8, with the S 580 4 Matic naturally putting out more power. Even the standard S-Class is more powerful than the base EQS 450+, though the electric model outguns the gas-powered S-Class on torque. As it stands right now, the EQS 450+ manages 329 horsepower and 419 lb-ft of torque. It also sticks with all-wheel drive, in contrast to the all-wheel drive S-Class models.

Like its gas-powered sibling, the EQS comes with a laundry list of standard features. 20-inch wheels are standard fare, as are heated and ventilated front seats, a surround-view camera, 10-degree rear-wheel steering and a 10-speaker Burmester sound system. The 450+ gets a decently large 12.8-inch touchscreen, but that’s nothing on the top-end 580. Spec the higher-end EQS, and you’ll get Mercedes’ massive 56-inch-wide Hyperscreen unit, with three distinct displays under a single piece of glass.

Beyond the base Premium, the Exclusive trim adds massasing front seats, a head-up display and four-zone climate control on top of the Premium’s standard features. The Pinnacle, befitting its name, gets rear heated, ventilated and massaging front seats, as well as additional USB-C ports and wireless charging in the rear center armrest. All EQS buyers will also receive two years of unlimited, 30-minute DC fast charging sessions at Electrify America stations within the U.S.

The 2022 Mercedes-Benz EQS will begin arriving in showrooms later this fall.