2022 Acura RDX Mid-Cycle Refresh Adds Sharper Styling And More Features: News

A few nips, tucks and tech updates are in store for the 2022 Acura RDX to keep it competitive among ferocious crossover competition. (Images: Acura)

The refreshed 2022 Acura RDX will hit dealers this November.

It hasn’t been that long since Acura overhauled its best-selling RDX crossover — and even that effort was a solid one. Now, a couple years down the line, it’s time for a refresh, and the automaker’s efforts focus more on refinement and tweaking the formula, rather than a ground-up revision. To that end, you’ll see some sharpened front and rear styling, some new colors in the palette, tech updates and improvements to vibration and harshness over the outgoing model.

One notable addition right off the bat is this Long Beach Blue Pearl paint. It’s exclusive to the limited-run PMC Edition, which will only get 200 fully-loaded units off the same assembly line as the Acura’s NSX halo car.

The PMC Edition gets some more special touches by the brand’s Performance Manufacturing Center, and comes as a fully-loaded A-Spec model with the Advance package.

Charting the changes

Under the hood, the 2022 Acura RDX retains its 2.0-liter turbocharged engine mated to a 10-speed automatic transmission. Power stays at 272 horsepower, and torque at 280 lb-ft. Front-wheel drive is still the standard spec, while Acura’s Super Handling All-Wheel Drive (SH-AWD) is an option. That said, the automaker says it has tweaked the drive modes to give a more noticeable shift between Comfort and Sport. Acura also retuned the car’s electronic brake booster to improve brake feel, so that should help reinforce the RDX’s position for having some of the best driving dynamics among all its competition.

One area the 2022 Acura RDX steps up its game is on the interior. It wasn’t terrible before, but it lacked some panache that you could reasonably expect in this class. To that end, you get a mix of new interior materials and color options, including standard aluminum trim on the doors, dash and center console across the range. Saddle Brown-equipped cars get bronze finish applied to that aluminum, while Advance Package models get real open-pore wood trim accents and Milano leather.

As you’d expect with a refresh, more standard tech also comes across the 2022 Acura RDX range. Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are now baked in. The standard AcuraWatch safety suite also includes lane change assist, blind spot montiroing, a rear seatbelt reminder and low-speed braking control. Acura also fitted additional structural elements into the doors to improve crash protection, as well. For context, the current Acura RDX already scored a Top Safety Pick+ rating from the IIHS, though any improvement is always welcome there.

2022 Acura RDX pricing

Pricing for the 2022 Acura RDX is not available just yet. However, it shouldn’t move too much from the current model’s price tag, so expect it to kick off just under $40,000.

For this new model year, the Technology Package gets Qi-compatible wireless charging and ‘IconicDrive’ 27-color ambient lighting. The top-spec Advance Package adds in power-folding side mirrors. For a sportier flavor, the RDX A-Spec model remains, with a gunmetal finish on the grille, gloss-black exhaust finishers and a flat-bottom steering wheel.