Former Stellantis, Fiat Chrysler Exec Mike Manley Stepping Down, Will Head AutoNation Dealer Chain: News

Mike Manley debuts the 2019 Jeep Cherokee. (Image: Stellantis)

The former FCA chief executive is leaving after 20 with the company.

Stellantis N.V. announced Tuesday that Mike Manley, a two-decade company veteran and most recently head of the automaker’s North American division, is leaving effective November 1. At that point, he will take the CEO position at AutoNation — America’s largest automotive dealer chain.

“After 20 incredible, challenging, and enjoyable years, and with Stellantis performing so strongly under Carlos’ leadership, the time feels right for me to open a new chapter,” Manley said. “I’m so proud of our Stellantis teams for their extraordinary work and I wish Carlos and them every success as they continue their great adventure.”

Before the Stellantis merger, Manley was most recently the CEO of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, taking over after Sergio Marchionne’s untimely death in 2018. Before that, he was head of Jeep brand, led planning and sales at Chrysler and was appointed as director of network development for DaimlerChrysler UK. His position at Jeep, however, is perhaps Manley’s most profound accomplishment during his tenure.

“I’d like to thank Mike for all that he has done over his 20 years with us,” said Stellantis chairman John Elkann. “His time as the head of Jeep was transformational for that flagship brand an then as the CEO of FCA, he led the company to record results through some of its most challenging moments. Working closely with Carlos [Tavares, current Stellantis CEO], he was instrumental in the creation and successful launch of Stellantis. We wish him all the very best in his new role.”

Manley will join Stellantis Foundation, as one of the charitable arm’s board members moving forward.

Mike Manley with Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares, prior to the FCA-PSA merger.

Stellantis has not named a direct replacement yet

As Manley prepares to depart, Stellantis did not announce who will fill that role. In the interim, though, the company did announce its COO for North America, Mark Stewart, and its COO for Latin America, Antonio Filosa, would both report directly to CEO Carlos Tavares.

Of Manley’s departure, Tavares said, “From the very earliest days of our discussions, we shared a truly common vision, belief and commitment and it’s on these solid foundations, built over the past several years, that Stellantis has delivered its impressive early results. So, while I’m personally sorry to no longer have Mike as a colleague, I’m equally delighted for his new CEO role and glad that he will be joining the board of the Stellantis Foundation.”