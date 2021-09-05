Meet The Baby EQS: 2023 Mercedes-Benz EQE Debuts With 410-Mile Range

Mercedes’ rival to the upcoming BMW i4, the Tesla Model S and the Audi e-tron GT/Porsche Taycan — the new EQE may be one of the volume sellers for the brand’s electric lineup. (Images: Mercedes-Benz)

The 2023 Mercedes-Benz EQE is a mid-range sedan with up to 410 miles of all-electric range.

Launching in a single EQE 350 configuration in mid-2022, this is Mercedes’ next step in its full-on electric onslaught. The company estimates the 90.6 kWh battery in this car will achieve Tesla-like levels of range, all while riding on a wheelbase that’s 3.5 inches shorter than the car’s larger sibling, the EQS. Beyond the single-motor, rear-wheel drive configuration, more variants will launch in time — but this is the first car we’ll see at the German IAA motor show in Munich this week.

The new Mercedes-Benz EQE 350, for its part, will launch with 288 horsepower and 391 lb-ft of torque. Mercedes says that sort of grunt is good for 0-60 in 5.6 seconds, while the car’s top-end speed is 130 mph. The company did not announce exactly how heavy the EQE is, but with those figures you’re at least in respectable hot hatch territory, if you’re looking for something at least mildly sporty. That also puts the electric E-Class on par with its gasoline-powered E 350 counterpart.







Charging the Mercedes EQE

410 miles of range — mind you, that’s using the European WLTP system — would put the EQE right in line with the Tesla Model S and the upcoming Lucid Air. In terms of charging, though, Mercedes provides figures using either Level 2 (240V) AC charging or 110 kW DC fast charging. Using the latter, you should be able to get from 10 to 80% state-of-charge in 31 minutes. On Level 2, the company says you’ll need 9.5 hours to charge the EQE from 10 percent back to full.

What about luxury?

Much as the mid-range E-Class is sort of a smaller analog for the top-dog S-Class, so too does the EQE pickup most of its tricks from the EQS sedan. That means the one-bow, cab forward design is broadly the same here as the EQE’s big brother, while other styling cues like the grille-less fascia and rear taillights also carry over. In terms of overall size, this model falls right around the CLS — at 196.6 inches long, 77.2 inches wide and 59.5 inches tall.





Inside, buyers will have the option to spec out the same high-end, future-looking tech as you can get in the EQS. Mercedes 56-inch MBUX Hyperscreen? That’s an option, with the dashboard broken out into three distinct displays (12.3 inches for the cluster and passenger; 17.7 inches for the central infotainment screen) under one cohesive, pillar-to-pillar unit. Like the EQS, you’ll also be able to spec the EQE with rear-axle steering, either at 4.5 or 10 degrees, and you’ll get the same sort of driver assistance systems, parking assist, Burmester premium audio and over-the-air update capability.

Pricing for the 2023 Mercedes-Benz EQE isn’t available quite yet. We should know more on that by the time this car launches next year. If you’re leaning into shopping an EV, this isn’t the only car Mercedes debuted today, either. In addition to the production EQS, the brand announced more U.S. details on the EQB crossover, as well as an AMG version of the EQS sedan. A concept Maybach EQS SUV is also on tap, as is an all-electric EQG concept — a precursor to an all-electric G-Wagen.

