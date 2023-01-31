Hyundai Ioniq 6 Might Be the Best Road Trip EV Thanks to These Range Figures

Hyundai’s newest EV has an official EPA rating.

Hyundai just recently revealed its latest EV, the Ioniq 6. With the initial release, Hyundai provided only estimates for the official range rating. At the time their number was 340 miles, but the EPA ratings are in. The best range figure comes in the RWD Ioniq 6 SE Long Range with 18-inch wheels. That model is rated at an impressive 361 miles.

AWD on the same trim drops the range to 316. The Ioniq 6 SEL with bigger 20-inch wheels manages 305 miles as a RWD and 270 miles when equipped with AWD. Ioniq 6 Limited models have the same range figures as the SEL. MPGe stands at 117 and 103 for 20 inch wheel RWD and AWD models respectively. Frugal SE trim cars with 18s get 140 MPGe in RWD and 121 MPGe in AWD.

Best Road Trip EV Yet?

While the Hyundai Ioniq 5 is one of our favorite EVs to road trip, the Ioniq 6 has the potential to far surpass it. The Ioniq 6 tops the Ioniq 5 in range by about 60 miles in comparable trims. Both cars have a 77.4kWh battery to pull from. However, the lower profile Ioniq 6 benefits from a 0.22 drag coefficient.

AWD variants of the car don’t get nearly the range of RWD models, but the upgrade will be worth it for some. Whether or not you need snow performance, the dual motor AWD system produces a healthy 320 horsepower and 446 lb-ft of torque. That’s compared to 225 horsepower and 258 lb-ft in the RWD.

Roman and Nathan used the Ioniq 5 to set a record for cross country EV driving. To watch how they did it, check out the video linked below. The Ioniq 6, however, might be the car to beat that record.