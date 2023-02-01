The 2024 Range Rover Velar Brings a Mid-Cycle Refresh with Noteworthy Tech Updates

The 2024 Range Rover Velar gets a notable refresh, the first since it originally went on sale for the 2018 model year.

While the exterior styling changes are minor, there are some important tweaks to the interior and transmission.

Two powertrain options are available: a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder and 3.0-liter turbocharged inline-six. The 3.0-liter only comes in its highest state of tune (395 horsepower) — the mid-range 335 hp version is gone.

Land Rover launched a new configurator page to go with the Velar’s update, so you can order one now.

The Range Rover Velar has been around for a few years, and it’s time for an update.

When it launched back in 2017, the midsize Range Rover model already had a reputation for a fairly minimalistic look, both inside and out. This refreshed version takes that theme to a new level, bringing in a host of subtle but impactful updates to compete against the wide range of midsize luxury rivals.

Starting under the hood, though, the 2024 Range Rover Velar packs two familiar powertrains from the earlier models. The base P250 trims bring a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine. Mated to what Land Rover says is a new, retuned 8-speed automatic, it manages 247 horsepower and 269 lb-ft of torque. The 3.0-liter turbocharged inline-six mild hybrid also remains, putting out 395 horsepower and 405 lb-ft of torque. The mid-range, 335 horsepower version from previous years is out, and the six-pot uses the same gearbox as before.

So far, so similar. At first glance, the 2024 Range Rover Velar won’t look all that different either. There is a new grille and tweaked headlight design, as well as new LED taillights and an updated lower rear bumper. Apart from two new colors (Metallic Zadar Grey and Veresine Blue), that rounds out the exterior changes.

A new touchscreen dominates the Velar’s instrument panel.

Look inside the updated Velar, though, and you’ll see some more prominent changes. The headline feature is a new, curved 11.4-inch infotainment screen, packing the latest version of Land Rover’s “Pivi Pro” system. Most of the Velar’s functions now center around the touchscreen, while you also get features like wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto support, Amazon Alexa capability and over-the-air software updates (all of which will hopefully make the experience seamless, though we’ll have to test one out to determine how well it works). Land Rover moved important controls like climate controls out to the edges, within easy reach of the driver and passenger.

In the past, we’ve asserted that automakers should keep physical buttons for the most critical tasks. I still think that’s the case, but I’ll reserve actual judgement on Land Rover’s decision here until we spend some time with it.

Other new features include an optional air purification system, as well as a new steering wheel design. Three new leather colors are available — Cloud, Raven Blue and Deep Garnet — though a wool and polyurethane textile-based interior is available if you prefer a leather-free alternative.

Pricing for the 2024 Range Rover Velar starts off at $62,775, including Land Rover’s $1,275 destination charge. The P250 S model kicks off the range, while the mid-pack P250 Dynamic SE starts at $64,875.

Stepping up to the larger-engined P400 Dynamic SE bumps the price up to $71,875. Finally, getting into the top-dog P400 Dynamic HSE will get you back $79,675, barring any additional options you select.

The Build and Price page is live, so you can order a new Velar right now.